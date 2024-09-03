Home Decor Market To Reach US$ 1.1 Billion By 2032 The Floor Covering Segment To Emerge As A Popular Trend

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global home decor size was valued at $647.4 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The home decor market is a dynamic and ever-evolving industry, shaped by a blend of prevailing trends, growth factors, and obstacles. Notably, the industry is witnessing surge in sustainability practices and environmentally conscious product choices as a prominent trend. Consumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly solutions, further increasing the shift towards responsible consumption. Furthermore, technological innovations, particularly the integration of smart home solutions, are driving transformative changes in the sector. The digital sector has emerged as a crucial platform for businesses as consumers increasingly opt for online shopping. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this transition, emphasizing the need for a strong online presence in the home decor sector.According to the report, the global home decor market was valued at $647.4 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.📚 Don't miss out on your Sample CopyAsia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global home decor market revenue. Changes in lifestyles of the people in the region have influenced buying trends of consumers. Young families mostly spend on floor covering and furniture. Consumers in the region prefer buying home décor products from specialty stores and departmental stores. Online buying trend is emerging in the region, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the market. In addition, the LAMEA region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy Product Type, the floor covering segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By price, the mass segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By region, the Asia-Pacific region was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.Enquire before buying:The floor covering segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBy product type, the floor covering segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than half of the global home decor market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Floor covering products are made from materials such as tiles, wood & laminate, vinyl, and rubber. Awareness regarding waste and recycling has increased significantly. Thus, recycled flooring materials such as wood & laminate and tiles had an impact on the market for flooring products. Consumers have shown high acceptance for stylish floor covering products, which are cost-effective and eco-friendly. However, the home textile segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.Leading Market Players: -Mannington Mills Inc.Mohawk Industries Inc.Shaw Industries Group, Inc.Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd.Inter IKEA Systems BVForbo International SAHerman Miller Inc.Duresta Upholstery Ltd.Kimball InternationalArmstrong World Industries, Inc.Similar Reports in Consumer Goods IndustryHome Care Products MarketFurniture Market

