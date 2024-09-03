From $4.65 Billion To $18.63 Billion: The Rapid Growth Of The Mechanical Ventilator Market Report By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Mechanical Ventilator Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2030." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2030. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within Mechanical Ventilator. It also includes profiles of key industry players, such as ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION (ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION), SMITHS GROUP PLC., HAMILTON MEDICAL AG, MEDTRONIC PLC., VYAIRE MEDICAL INC., KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (PHILIPS), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE HEALTHCARE), DRAEGERWERK AG & CO. Mechanical Ventilator Market Statistics: Global Mechanical Ventilator Market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $18.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.82% from 2021 to 2030.Mechanical Ventilator Market Growth Drivers:. Rising Respiratory Diseases:The escalating prevalence of respiratory diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), is a primary driver. The increasing incidence of these conditions necessitates advanced mechanical ventilation solutions.. Global Aging Population:With a growing aging population worldwide, there is an increased susceptibility to respiratory issues and other health complications. Mechanical ventilators play a crucial role in providing life support for elderly individuals with compromised respiratory function.. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact:The global COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of mechanical ventilators in managing severe respiratory complications associated with the virus. The surge in demand during the pandemic has accelerated technological advancements and increased manufacturing capabilities.. Technological Advancements:Ongoing advancements in mechanical ventilation technology contribute to the market's growth. Innovations such as portable ventilators, smart ventilator systems, and improved user interfaces enhance patient care and provide healthcare professionals with better tools for monitoring and adjusting ventilation parameters.. Increased Surgical Procedures:The rising number of surgical procedures, particularly in critical care and operating room settings, contributes to the demand for mechanical ventilators. Ventilators are essential in maintaining proper respiratory function during surgeries, ensuring patient safety and recovery.. Growing Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Admissions:The expanding number of ICU admissions, driven by various medical conditions and emergencies, necessitates the availability of advanced mechanical ventilators. These devices are critical in managing patients requiring respiratory support in intensive care settings.. Focus on Home Healthcare:There is a growing trend towards home healthcare, and mechanical ventilators are increasingly being designed for use in home settings. This trend is driven by the desire to reduce hospital stays, improve patient comfort, and provide cost-effective healthcare solutions.. Government Initiatives and Funding:Supportive government initiatives and funding for healthcare infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies, contribute to the market's growth. Investments in critical care equipment, including mechanical ventilators, enhance healthcare facilities and capabilities.. Awareness and Education Programs:Increased awareness regarding the benefits of mechanical ventilation in critical care scenarios and educational programs for healthcare professionals contribute to the adoption of these devices. Enhanced understanding of respiratory care drives the demand for advanced ventilator solutions.Click To Get Sample Copy:The segments and sub-section of Mechanical Ventilator Market is shown below:By Product Type:● Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care● Transport/Portable/Ambulatory● Neonatal CareBy COMPONENT:● Devices● ServicesBy MODE:● Noninvasive Ventilation● Invasive VentilationBy AGE GROUP:● Pediatric & Neonatal● Adult● GeriatricBy END USER:● Hospital & Clinic● Home Care● Ambulatory Surgical Center● OthersSome of the key players involved in the Market are ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION (ZOLL MEDICAL CORPORATION), SMITHS GROUP PLC., HAMILTON MEDICAL AG, MEDTRONIC PLC., VYAIRE MEDICAL INC., KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (PHILIPS), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE HEALTHCARE), DRAEGERWERK AG & CO. KGaA, CARL REINER GmbH, MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, GETINGE AB (MAQUET HOLDING B.V. & CO. KG)If opting for the Global version of Mechanical Ventilator; then below country analysis would be included:– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Study● What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?● What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?● Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?● What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?● What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?● What are the key opportunities in the market?● What are the key companies operating in the market?● Which company accounted for the highest market share?Introduction about Mechanical Ventilator◆ Mechanical Ventilator Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)◆ Mechanical Ventilator Market by Application/End Users◆ Mechanical Ventilator (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications◆ Global Mechanical Ventilator and Growth Rate (2020-2030)◆ Mechanical Ventilator Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application◆ Mechanical Ventilator (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.◆ Mechanical Ventilator Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data◆ Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends◆ Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis and view more in complete table of ContentsProcure Complete Report (220+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.Explore More Reports:Mechanical Ventilator Market:Electrophysiology Market :Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market :Why Choose Allied Market Research?◾ Industries' Best Analysts◾ Exclusive Product Offerings◾ Customer Research Services◾ Dynamics Research Methodology◾ Comprehensive Reports◾ Latest Technological Advancements◾ Value Chain Analysis◾ Future Market Opportunities◾ Market Growth Dynamics◾ Quality Assurance◾ Post-sales Support◾ Continuous Report UpdateAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 