Loanpass Founder Bill Roy Honored As 2024 Housingwire Vanguard

- Bill Roy, Founder & CEO of LoanPASSMIAMI, FL, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LoanPASS , a provider of loan decisioning and pricing technology, today announced that its founder and CEO Bill Roy has been honored as a 2024 HousingWire Vanguard. The Vanguard Awards program recognizes C-suite professionals and business leaders who contribute to the growth of the housing economy.Roy has 35 years of experience in the housing industry. He founded LoanPASS in 2019 with the goal of supplanting legacy product and pricing engines (PPEs) used in conventional mortgage lending with an innovative rules-based loan decisioning engine flexible enough to handle guidelines and pricing for any lending product across any vertical. In just the last 12 months under Roy's leadership, LoanPASS has increased client signings 185% year-over-year and generated revenue growth of more than 270% from 2023 to 2024. He has also led LoanPASS to increase its integrations with loan origination system partners from two to nine, with ten additional requests for integrations pending. Under his leadership, LoanPASS has also achieved gold status in ICE Mortgage Technology's Solution Provider Partners program, a distinction currently held by only ten fintech providers industrywide.“We're committed to continuously pushing the boundaries of what's possible in loan decisioning,” said Roy.“At LoanPASS, our focus is on delivering unmatched flexibility and efficiency, allowing our clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving market. This recognition is a testament to the dedication andinnovation that drives our team every day.”“The 2024 HousingWire Vanguards represent the pinnacle of leadership in our industry,” said HW Media Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler.“These extraordinary leaders embody the innovative spirit and resilience crucial for navigating today's dynamic housing landscape. Their groundbreaking achievements highlight the profound impact of visionary leadership, making the Vanguards award a career-defining honor reserved for the very best in our field.”About LoanPASSLoanPASS is emerging as the new industry leader in pricing and loan decisioning technology solutions for lending institutions throughout the US. LoanPASS is a no-code, SaaS application that empowers lenders with unparalleled control over loan product, pricing, and underwriting decision output. The LoanPASS open API network allows seamless integrations with leading CRM, POS, and LOS providers. LoanPASS targets a variety of lending sectors including mortgage investors, independent mortgage banks, private lenders, banks and credit unions. To learn more, visit the company's website at .Tags: @loanpass_ @HousingWire #SaaS #lending #fintech #mortgageFor media inquiries, please contact:LoanPASS Sales and Marketing:Bill Mitchell, CRODirect: (561) 254-5971...

