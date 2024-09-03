Paragon 28 (FNA) Shares Fall Again Amid Revenue Shortfall, Job Cuts - Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Paragon 28, (NYSE: FNA) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now . The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.



Paragon 28 Inc. suffered a sharp decline in its share price on August 9 after lowering its revenue forecast, announcing layoffs, and replacing its finance chief. The stock plunged 22%, erasing hundreds of millions of dollars of shareholder value.

The medical device company said it now expects full-year revenue between $249 million and $255 million, down from a previous range of $249 million to $259 million. In an effort to cut costs and preserve cash, Paragon 28 is implementing an operational efficiency strategy that includes laying off approximately 7% of its workforce. The company is also reducing inventory and adjusting executive compensation.

Kristina Wright, who had been serving as interim CFO since April, has been replaced by Chadi Chanine, formerly of Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The latest developments come as Paragon 28 has revealed accounting irregularities. CFO Stephen Deitsch's abrupt resignation on April 4, 2023 portended problems with the company's financial reporting.

On July 30, concerns came to fruition when Paragon 28 announced that its previously reported financial results for 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 were unreliable. The company admitted to material weaknesses in its internal controls and disclosed significant accounting errors. Specifically, Paragon 28 understated its cost of goods sold by 19%, resulting in an overstated operating loss by 22% and net loss by 20%.

The company's stock has fallen over 56% over the past year, raising concerns about its financial health and prompting prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to commence an investigation into potential violations of U.S. securities laws.

“We're looking into any potential connection between Paragon 28's dismal outlook and past improper accounting,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

