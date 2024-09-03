Billoreilly: No Spin News Soars To 26 Million Views In July: 'No Spin' Is The Way To Win

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bill O'Reilly

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BillOReilly's "No Spin News" continues its meteoric rise, smashing viewership records and reinforcing its status as the leading voice in independent news commentary. July 2024 was a banner month, with total combined views reaching an astounding 26 million. Here's the breakdown:

YouTube Views: A staggering 20 million views showcasing the show's strong digital presence and global reach.

Podcast Feed: An impressive 5 million downloads, further cementing its popularity in the audio world.

Cumulative Reach (June 1 - August 18, 2024): A whopping 43 million YouTube views, demonstrating consistent and growing audience engagement.

"No Spin News" is now more accessible than ever, broadcasted on multiple platforms, including Direct TV, The First TV, Pluto, U-Verse, Roku, and Apple and Amazon TV apps. In addition, the show enjoys global visibility through YouTube, catering to viewers worldwide who crave straightforward, no-nonsense news.

Social Media Powerhouse:

@BillOReilly on X (formerly Twitter): 3.3 million followers

Facebook Presence: 2.4 million followers

Radio Reach:

The "No Spin News" commentary is also broadcast on approximately 300 radio stations, with WABC in New York City proudly serving as the flagship station.

Interview Success:

The explosive July interview with Jon Stewart attracted over 5 million broadcast views, with millions more tuning in through social media channels. It was the number one podcast on Apple worldwide, reinforcing the show's cultural impact and relevance.

Bill O'Reilly continues to redefine independent journalism with his unique brand of "No Spin" analysis, capturing the attention of millions and proving that authenticity and honesty are what audiences are hungry for in today's media landscape.

For more information and to watch No Spin News, visit BillOReilly.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.