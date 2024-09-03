In Asia-Pacific, the growing use of edible insects in animal feed applications is mainly driven by the emergence of 'insects for feed' businesses, the increasing acceptance of BSF and mealworms as animal feed ingredients, strong growth in the animal feed and aquafeed industries, rising costs of traditional feed, and increasing awareness regarding the use of insects as an alternative protein source for animal feed.

In 2024, Thailand is expected to account for the largest share of 43.9% of the edible insects market in Asia-Pacific. The country's large market share is mainly attributed to consumers' high acceptance of edible insects, the presence of a large number of edible insect farms, the increasing use of BSF (Black Soldier Fly) in animal feed, the growth of the livestock industry, and rising feed prices. With more than 20,000 insect farms, insect farming is prevalent throughout Thailand. The country is one of the largest consumers of edible insects globally. Over 50 species of insects are considered edible and consumed throughout the year in Thailand.

North America: The Fastest-growing Regional Market

The edible insects market in North America is projected to register the highest CAGR of

31.0 % during the forecast period. In terms of value, in 2024, the U.S. is expected to account for the major share of 80.8% of the edible insects market in North America. North America has witnessed a surge in entomophagy during the last decade, with insect-based foods, feeds, and derivative products being extensively produced in the region. The increasing consumption of edible insect-based foods in the region is mainly attributed to the growing demand for environment-friendly & protein-rich foods, government approvals for the use of edible insects in food and feed, the growing use of BSF for organic waste valorization, continued expansion by major companies in the edible insect sector, and the proliferation of end-use industries in the region. Moreover, increasing familiarity with the use of insects as food, decreasing food neophobia, and changing attitudes towards insects, both in general and as food, are key factors increasing the acceptance of edible insects in North America.

Major players are expanding their operations in the U.S. to capitalize on the growth opportunities in this dynamic market. Some of the notable developments in this market are as follows:



In January 2024, EnviroFlight LLC (U.S.) partnered with Entocycle, a U.K.-based insect farm and technology provider, to develop and trial Entosight Neo at EnviroFlight's Innovation Center in Apex, North Carolina (U.S.).

In February 2022, InnovaFeed (France) partnered with Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.) to construct the world's largest insect protein facility in Decatur, Illinois, which is scheduled for completion in 2024. ADM and InnovaFeed aim to produce up to 60,000 metric tons of animal feed protein annually, along with 20,000 metric tons of oils for poultry and swine rations and 400,000 tons of fertilizer.

In 2022, EnviroFlight LLC (U.S.) opened a Black Soldier Fly Larvae (BSFL) research and development facility in North Carolina's Research Triangle. This R&D facility enabled the company to optimize BSFL efficiency and ensure top nutritional quality across its products.

In March 2022, Ÿnsect acquired Jord Producers (U.S.) to strengthen its presence in North America's mealworm production and backyard chicken feed markets.

In November 2021, Ÿnsect partnered with Pure Simple True LLC to sell high-value protein products, including edible insects, in the U.S. In September 2021, Ÿnsect launched Molitor larvae protein as an ingredient for dog treats. This product was launched in the U.S. through a collaboration with Pure Simple True LLC, a U.S.-based dog food manufacturer.

The Netherlands Continues to Dominate the Edible Insects Market in Europe

In 2024, the Netherlands is expected to account for the largest share of 26.1% of the edible insects market in Europe. Factors such as the growing demand for animal protein, the early adoption of insects as food and feed, the increasing use of edible insects as an alternative protein source for animal feed, the presence of several insect processing companies, and increasing waste disposal issues contribute to the country's largest market share. The Dutch government, with support from research institutes, is developing an innovative supply chain for industrial insect processing, including large-scale insect farming and the marketing of insect-derived products for food, feed, and pet food applications. The edible insect supply chain design is circular, based on farming insects on organic waste and using them as food or feed ingredients.

Edible Insects Market: Competition Analysis

This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past 3–4 years. Major companies in the edible insects market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in the edible insects market were product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The key players operating in the edible insects market include

Protix B.V. (Netherlands), Ÿnsect (SAS) (France), InnovaFeed SAS (France), EnviroFlight, LLC (U.S.), Nutrition Technologies Group (Singapore), Bioflytech S.L. (Spain), Entomo Farms (Canada), Aspire Food Group (U.S.), Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Entobel Holding Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Entofood Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), SFly Comgraf SAS (France), Hexafly (Ireland), F4F SpA (Chile), Protenga Pte Ltd. (Singapore), nextProtein (France), Enorm Biofactory A/S (Denmark), Hargol FoodTech (Israel), All Things Bugs, Llc (U.S.), Beta Hatch (U.S.), Armstrong Crickets Georgia (U.S.), JR Unique Foods Ltd. (Thailand), Tebrio (Spain), and HiProMine S.A. (Poland).

Edible Insects Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players



In March 2024, Ÿnsect signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the LOTTE R&D center, a Korean leader in the Tech industry. The agreement includes conducting joint research to develop insect-based food products, working together to increase knowledge on edible insects' health claims, and conducting and sharing surveys on 'insects in human food' among consumers in Europe and South Korea. This partnership will enable Ÿnsect to accelerate product development for human consumption and expand its activity in Asia.

In February 2024, InnovaFeed SAS (France) launched a new brand, Hilucia, with two new products–Protein for Monogastrics and Oil for Aqua.

In January 2024, EnviroFlight LLC (U.S.) partnered with Entocycle, a U.K.-based provider of insect farms and insect farming technology, to develop and trial Entosight Neo, Entocycle's Edible Insects breeding technology solution for neonate counting and dosing to optimize production efficiencies.

In December 2023, Entobel opened a new insect meal production factory in Vietnam. The facility can produce 10,000 metric tons of H-meal per year.

In October 2023, Protix B.V. (Netherlands) partnered with Tyson Foods, Inc. (U.S.) to produce more sustainable protein. This strategic development is expected to support the growth of the insect ingredients industry and expand the use of insect ingredient solutions in creating efficient, sustainable proteins and lipids.

In May 2023, Ÿnsect launched Sprÿng, its new B2B2C brand for the pet food market.

In April 2023, InnovaFeed SAS (France) opened an extension of its Nesle production site in northern France. This expansion was aimed at increasing the company's insect protein production capacity by 15,000 tons per year.

In April 2023, Nutrition Technologies Group (Singapore) signed a $100 million trade deal MoU with trading firm Sumitomo Corporation to expand pet food and aquafeed products' distribution in the Japanese market.

In February 2023, Entomo Farms acquired Snackyard BSF (Canada), a Black Soldier Fly (BSF) company specializing in producing BSF larvae for the pet food market. This acquisition allowed Entomo Farms to expand its reach into the pet food market.

In March 2022, Nutrition Technologies Group and Evonik Industries (Germany) signed an agreement to jointly conduct research & development on the amino acid requirements of Black Soldier Flies (BSF) in Southeast Asia. In October 2021, Entobel Holding Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) partnered with Vinh Hoan Corp. (Vietnam) to explore sustainable ways to produce insect-fed seafood with a reduced carbon footprint.



Scope of the Report:

Edible Insects Market Assessment - by Product



Whole Insects

Insect Powder

Insect Meal Insect Oil

Edible Insects Market Assessment - by Insect Type



Crickets

Black Soldier Flies

Mealworms

Buffalo Worms

Grasshoppers

Ants

Silkworms

Cicadas Other Edible Insects

Edible Insects Market Assessment - by Application



Food & Beverages Feed & Pet Food

Edible Insects Market Assessment-by End Use



Human Consumption Animal Nutrition

Edible Insects Market Assessment-by Geography



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Netherlands



Belgium



France



Denmark



Finland



Germany



Rest of Europe (RoE)





U.K.





Spain





Poland





Ireland





Sweden





Italy

Other RoE Countries

Asia-Pacific



Thailand



China



South Korea



Vietnam



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)





Malaysia





India





Singapore

Other RoAPAC Countries

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Edible Insects Market Research Summary: