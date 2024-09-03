Pennsylvania Parks And Forests Foundation Welcomes New Friends Of Tyler State Park Chapter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CAMP HILL, PA, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is excited to announce the formation of a new Friends Group dedicated to supporting and enhancing Tyler State Park . Friends Groups are composed of volunteers who share a passion for their local state parks and forests. These dedicated individuals contribute their time, energy, and creativity to steward the natural spaces they enjoy and connect new visitors to these places.

Every year, Friends Groups across the state contribute tens of thousands of volunteer hours to enhance the visitor experience, conserve and enhance the natural beauty, and provide educational and recreational opportunities in state parks and forests. The formation of this new Friends Group at Tyler State Park comes at a time when volunteerism and community involvement are more important than ever.

"I am really eager to start working with the Friends of Tyler State Park. I've worked directly with Friends Groups at four other state parks, and they've all had a unique and profound impact on their respective parks,” states Phil Schmidt, Park Manager at Tyler State Park.“It is exciting to be here when the group is just starting and be able to watch it grow and evolve over the next few years. I think this will be really good for the park."

Located just 33 miles from Center City Philadelphia, Tyler State Park offers 1,711 acres of natural beauty, with 26.8 miles of trails, an active arts center, and the iconic Neshaminy Creek weaving through its landscape. The Friends of Tyler State Park will focus on enhancing these features, organizing events, and engaging with the local community to promote conservation, volunteerism, fundraising, and outdoor recreation.

“Each Friends Group is unique,” said PPFF President, Marci Mowery.“They come together to work alongside state park or forest staff for the betterment of place. Not only do they bring volunteer time, the bring financial resources and different perspectives.”

For more information on how to join the Friends of Tyler State Park, or any of the other 45+ Friends Group across Pennsylvania, visit PAParksAndForests to learn more.

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 45+ chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania's state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit .

