Chartwells Higher Education Unveils 5 Emerging Food Trends For The 2024 Fall Semester

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As food preferences continue to shift, college campuses are at the forefront of embracing new and exciting trends that cater to the evolving tastes of students.

Chartwells Higher Education , a recognized leader in contract food management, has once again identified the top five food trends for the upcoming fall semester that are set to make waves in campus dining.

"Our teams are deeply in tune with the latest trends and student preferences, ensuring that what's on our menus aren't just meals but experiences that satisfy the cravings of today's college students," said Joe Labombarda, Senior Vice President of Culinary at Chartwells Higher Education. "This year, we're excited to introduce fresh flavors, innovative ingredients, and new dining experiences that are as unique as the students we serve."

Here are the top five trends for the 2024 fall semester according to Chartwells Higher Education's culinary experts:

Cottage cheese is making a comeback as a versatile protein source, finding its way into a variety of dishes from breakfast bowls to queso dips. Its high protein content and adaptability make it a go-to option for students looking to fuel their day. Chartwells' test kitchen is experimenting with several related recipes to deploy on campuses this year, including a homemade high-protein ranch dip and hearty cottage cheese wraps.The Chamoy pickle has been a shining example of the growing affinity for unique sweet and spicy flavor combinations on social media. This tangy, spicy, and slightly sweet treat has become a viral favorite on TikTok this year, reflecting a broader trend of bold and adventurous taste profiles and special international cuisines. Inspired by the success of Mango Chamoy Ice Pops at the University of Miami, look out for more colorful Chamoy creations nationwide this year.Nostalgia continues to play a significant role in food trends but with a modern twist. "Newstalgia" dining brings a fresh perspective to classic foods by tapping into the emotional connections we have with food and blending the familiar with innovative ingredients and experiences. Chartwells' first-of-its-kind Supper Club dining experience, debuting at select campuses this fall, was created as a direct response to this desire for newstalgia, which is especially pronounced among today's Gen Z students.Miso, the traditional Japanese fermented soybean paste, is gaining popularity as a flavorful and versatile ingredient in campus dining. From soups and dressings to marinades and desserts, miso adds a unique depth that enhances a wide range of dishes. At some campuses, students can expect to see dishes like Miso Spiced Caramel Pork Skewers, Sriracha Turkey Miso Burgers, Miso Bacon Udon Noodles, and Matcha Miso Caramel Cookies at campuses nationwide this fall.Full-bodied, delicious dishes with a creative flair area new fan favorite.At Baylor University, the "Now Trending" dining station will offer a variety of different indulgent recipes each week. Ranging from sweet to spicy, students can enjoy menu items like Butter Chicken Poutine, Chamoy Dipped Watermelon, Crispy Bulgogi Scallion Pancake Burritos, Chinese Candied Fruit, and Japanese Pancakes with Matcha Jam.

"Our latest survey of over 72,000 students shows protein and international flavors are among the top priorities for today's college students," said Chef Sarah Bodner, Research and Development Executive Chef at Chartwells Higher Education. "Foods like cottage cheese offer students a versatile, high-protein option that can easily be incorporated into different dishes throughout the day. Similarly, the popularity of Chamoy pickles highlights a growing interest in bold, sweet, and spicy flavor combinations that resonate with Gen Z's adventurous palate. These trends reflect a shift toward more personalized, global, and health-conscious dining experiences that are key to engaging younger palates."

