Western Union Digital Transformation Strategy Profile 2024: Accelerators, Incubators And Other Innovation Programs
9/3/2024 12:31:18 PM
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Western Union 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and acquisitions.
Western Union is a US-based financial services company enabling businesses, consumers, governments, and financial institutions to safely send money and make payments across the world. Currently, the company operates through two segments: Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services.
The Consumer Money Transfer segment offers money transfer services to consumers across the world. Consumers can send funds through both retail and digital money transfer channels. The Consumer Services segment offers bill payment services in the US and Argentina as well as money order services. It also offers retail foreign exchange services, lending partnerships, digital wallet and prepaid cards.
Western Union operated a third segment called Business Solutions until July 1, 2023. The segment was sold off to Goldfinch Partners and The Baupost Group on July 1, 2023.
The report provides information and insights into Western Union's tech activities, including :
Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Reasons to Buy
Gain insights into Western Union's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Acquisitions Partnerships & Acquisitions Map ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executive
Companies Featured:
Snowflake Ripple OutSystems Mambu Tencent Financial Technology Plaid Mercado Pago Katapulk ZainCash Iraq Paysend MoMo app M Lhuillier NPCI International Payments Ltd Australia Post Bharti Airtel BDO Unibank Accenture Coins.ph Te Enviei STC Bank
