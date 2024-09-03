Toronto Startup Managemate Launches Condominium Board Saas Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Toronto, ON – Toronto startup, Managemate , is excited to announce the launch of its condominium board SaaS solution. The software is designed to assist condominium boards and property managers to work together, by streamlining their workflows. Managemate is an collaborative workplace for condominium board directors and their managers. Using Managemate, boards and managers can manage projects, track tasks, and save records together with their work, all in one centralized and secure digital place, accessible from anywhere. This creates continuity over time, even as directors and managers change, giving condominiums the ability to make consistent progress on maintenance and improvement projects and helping ensure capital is deployed efficiently.

“I've been in the trenches for years as a condo owner, resident and former board member. I get it. Chaos and overwhelm is the norm,” said Salim Dharssi, the CEO of Managemate.“Sharing quotes and recommendations from vendors we don't know, over email. Tracking work in spreadsheets and getting updates once a month in PDF reports, we lost control over who does what. So many decisions to be made and projects to juggle at the same time. I found myself constantly asking – why isn't our condominium's work history and operational information more easily accessible, in a central place? We can now enjoy the process of managing condos, as opposed to 'just dealing with it'. The good news is that this is what we're building here at Managemate”

Three of the main features of the software that are most preferred by the condominium boards and managers are:

Project Management : Managemate allows directors and managers to plan their projects and buildup their property history. Projects contain critical information and context for major repair and replacement projects, avoiding information sitting in silos. Projects can be broken down into bite-sized activities, budgets can be set, work can be assigned, and invoices can be added to monitor spend. The status updates on projects ensure that boards and managers can clearly see the progress in one-click and address delays before things get out of hand.

Activity Calendar : The activity calendar allows for a birds eye view of upcoming tasks and events. Boards and managers can diarize their annual planner tasks, save action items from board meetings, and get reminder notifications so work isn't forgotten. Managemate gives managers a place to schedule preventive maintenance with reminders, helping to keep properties running in good order and reduce stress.

Smart Documents : Records can be saved directly from email, creating an easy and comprehensive history of communications and documents. Board directors and managers can find records by topic, asset, common element, unit, or any customizable category, ensuring they can easily access the historical data they need. Find records by vendor and check how much has been spent with the vendor, providing a clear financial history. By utilizing Managemate, board directors and managers can stop digging through emails, preparing or waiting for monthly static management reports, and losing track of action items, all while maintaining a complete history of activities and decisions.

Unified Dashboard for Board Members : The Unified Dashboard serves as the central hub for all key information and decisions relevant to condominium board operations. Designed to enhance governance and operational efficiency, this dashboard aggregates data from various aspects of the board's operations-financials, project status, and preventative maintenance – into a single interface. This consolidation allows board members to quickly access and evaluate critical information, streamlining decision-making processes and enhancing transparency across the board.

Vendor Management : Managemate's Vendor Management feature enables dynamic oversight of vendor activities and schedules. By providing real-time updates and comprehensive tracking of vendor-related actions, this tool facilitates effective coordination and communication between the board and its management team. It allows for meticulous monitoring of vendor performance and contract fulfillment, ensuring that all service standards are met and helping to prevent potential disputes or dissatisfaction arising from vendor engagements.

The launch of the Managemate software is exciting for condominium boards and property managers looking for a digital solution to project management, activity tracking, and record-keeping. Therefore, allowing for better visibility and controlling costs, and to smoothen transitions when board members and managers change. Managemate encourages condominium boards and property managers to discover the software's intuitive features by requesting a demonstration and free 45-day trial on the website . Alternatively, individuals can request a discovery call with an experienced team member by selecting a date and time on the online booking calendar.

About Managemate

Managemate is a pioneering SaaS solution specifically designed to streamline operations between condominium boards and property managers. Unlike other software vendors in the condominium industry, which typically offer resident communication platforms, community portals, or accounting software, Managemate focuses on the unique needs of condominium boards. Our software removes unnecessary complexity, making building management less complicated and more efficient.

Managemate is the first in the industry to provide a solution dedicated to simplifying condominium board operations. Traditional tools, such as emails, file folders, spreadsheets, and PDF report updates, often leave boards struggling to manage their responsibilities effectively. While other software solutions primarily assist property managers, Managemate bridges the gap by empowering condominium boards with the tools they need to operate seamlessly, ensuring that all stakeholders are on the same page and that operations run smoothly.

More Information

To learn more about Managemate and the launch of the collaboration software for condominium boards and property managers, please visit .

Source:

About Managemate

With smart record keeping, planning, and collaboration tools, boards can save thousands of dollars per month.

Contact Managemate

401 Queens Quay W #501

Toronto

ON M5V 2Y2

Canada

+1 647-493-5008

Website:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.