Geotab® Telematics Solution Enhances Fleet Management For Delaware Department Of Transportation

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab''), a global leader in connected and asset tracking solutions, has been awarded a contract to provide telematics services for the Delaware Department of Transportation ("DelDOT"). Utilizing Geotab's Sourcewell contract , which streamlines time-consuming and costly RFP cycles, DelDOT aims to use data-informed decisions to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and support sustainability initiatives.

"Telematics continues to provide its immense value for government operations of all sizes. At Sourcewell, we are excited to facilitate this partnership between Geotab Delaware Department of Transportation," said Andy Campbell, Director of Cooperative Contracts for Fleet & Public Works at Sourcewell. "Through our efficient contracting process, DelDOT can seamlessly integrate Geotab's advanced technology, enhancing fleet management, helping to reduce costs and driving data-based decisions that help boost operation efficiency and sustainability."

Geotab's solutions will provide DelDOT with near real-time tracking, advanced data insights, and comprehensive reporting capabilities, to reduce operational costs, achieve sustainability goals,

improve vehicle maintenance, and have improved safety outcomes for drivers and communities.

"This contract allows all government, not-for-profit, and public educational institutions in Delaware to leverage Geotab's services, empowering agencies to achieve their operational goals cost effectively and sustainably," said Neil Garrett, AVP Public Sector at Geotab. "We are committed to simplifying the utilization of telematics data for government agencies at all levels. Delaware's adoption of our Sourcewell contract exemplifies this commitment."

Geotab has solidified its role as a trusted telematics partner for government agencies, notably by the reaffirmation

of the world's largest telematics contract

from the General Services Administration (GSA). The company's robust security measures are verified by FedRAMP

and ISO 2700 certifications for its telematics platform. The effectiveness of these security protocols is reflected in the achievement of one million public sector subscriptions , indicating strong confidence in Geotab's secure and reliable services.

