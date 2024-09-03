Funda Suer Joins Orchid As Executive VP And Lab Medical Director, Bringing Expertise To Reproductive Genetic Testing For Healthier Futures

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchid, a reproductive company offering the world's only commercially available whole genome embryo screening, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Funda Suer as its new executive president and medical Director. Dr. Suer, a renowned expert in genetic diagnostic and reproductive health, will be instrumental in advancing the laboratory's mission to help couples achieve healthier pregnancies and healthier babies.

Funda Suer Joins Orchid as Executive VP and Lab Medical Director.

Continue Reading

With a distinguished career in genetics and a passion for improving reproductive outcomes, Funda Suer brings a wealth of experience to Orchid. She has a proven track record of leading innovative research and clinical diagnostics and implementing cutting-edge technologies to enhance genetic testing processes and results.

"I am incredibly excited to join Orchid and contribute to our shared vision of ensuring healthier babies for families," said Funda Suer. "Our commitment to providing accurate, reliable, and compassionate genetic testing services is more important than ever. I look forward to working with our talented team to make a meaningful difference in the lives of couples and their future generations."

Orchid is at the forefront of reproductive genetic testing, offering the world's only commercially available 30 whole genome sequencing reports for embryos created during IVF.

Reading over 99% of an embryo's genome -significantly surpassing the industry standard of 0.25%. Orchid's reports obtain over 100 times the data, enabling the detection of conditions previously undetectable in embryos and providing superior results for traditional screens. This includes some genetic forms of birth defects, neurodevelopmental disorders, hereditary cancers, and more.

Under Funda Suer's leadership, the laboratory aims to enhance its offerings by integrating the latest advancements in genetic science and technology. This includes expanding testing capabilities, improving data accuracy, and ensuring that every patient receives the highest level of support and guidance throughout their reproductive journey.

"We are delighted to welcome Funda Suer to our team," said Noor Siddiqui, CEO and Founder of Orchid. "With her expertise and visionary approach, we are confident that Orchid will continue to lead the way in

preimplantation genetic testing and profoundly impact the lives of the families we serve."

Orchid's whole genome embryo report offers the most data for individuals going through IVF interested in mitigating the maximum amount of genetic risk. Orchid whole genome embryo reports are available nationwide at IVF centers of excellence in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Princeton, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C.

About Orchid:

Orchid is a reproductive technology company on a mission to extend the healthspan of the next generation. Orchid offers prospective parents a clear and comprehensive understanding of their potential child's genetic health.

SOURCE ORCHID