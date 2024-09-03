Credit Agricole Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Report 2024 - Digital Transformation Strategies And Innovation Programs
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The " Credit Agricole S.A. Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Credit Agricole SA (Credit Agricole), a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boetie, is a provider of banking and related financial services. Its portfolio of offerings is classified into retail and corporate banking and investment banking. Under its retail banking portfolio, the company offers savings products, bank cards, mortgage loans, and commercial loans.
Corporate banking comprises business financing, term deposits, treasury management, and cash management, among other services. As part of its investment banking solutions, the company provides asset management, and merger and acquisition advisory. In addition, Credit Agricole also offers insurance for health, death and disability, life, creditor, and property and casualty risks. It has a presence across Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
The report provides information and insights into Credit Agricole's tech activities, including :
Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Investments Acquisitions Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
Companies Featured:
Opensee Ailleron Group Visa Wipro Google cloud Samsung pay Expert system Mastercard Worklife
