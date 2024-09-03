Tech-Focused Executive Search Firm Riviera Partners Welcomes Back Austin Douglas As Partner In Its Venture-Backed Practice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, CA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners, the leading executive search firm specializing in leadership placements, is excited to announce the return of Austin Douglas as Partner. Austin brings nearly 15 years of experience in recruiting, with a deep focus on engineering and product roles for venture-backed companies.

Austin's recruiting journey, which began after graduating from Colgate University, has taken him through key markets such as New York City, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Austin honed his expertise at Riviera Partners, where he played a pivotal role in placing top-tier engineering and product leaders. After several successful years, he enjoyed his experience at Paradigm Search in 2023, where he continued his focus on partnering with founders to identify visionary leaders capable of steering startups through pivotal growth stages. Now, Austin returns to Riviera with a reinforced passion for driving growth across various sectors, including B2B SaaS, marketplace, consumer tech, and developer tools.“I'm thrilled to rejoin Riviera Partners after spending the past year at a boutique executive search firm,” said Austin.“What drew me back to Riviera is its exceptional blend of a boutique approach paired with unparalleled access to data. Riviera's specialized focus equips their teams with insights and information that are unmatched in the industry, allowing us to consistently achieve outstanding results. The expertise and caliber of the recruiting team were also significant factors in my decision to return.” Throughout his career, Austin has had the privilege of partnering with leading companies such as Alation, Assembled, Clari, Endor Labs, Instabug, Lime, Netlify, Ontra, Otter.ai, Pie Insurance, Watershed, and Zum. His return to Riviera Partners will see him focusing on partnering with growth-stage VC-backed companies, with a particular emphasis on hiring VPs, CTOs and Heads of Engineering to guide them through transformative periods of growth.“We are thrilled to have Austin back with us,” said Eoin O'Toole, Managing Partner of Riviera's Venture-backed practice.“His extensive experience and deep understanding of the engineering and product space, combined with his ability to connect with and understand the needs of founders, make him a valuable asset to our team and to the companies we serve. Above all that, he is a fantastic human of the utmost integrity, and will be a valued member of the team.”

About Riviera Partners

Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today's most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of software engineering, product management, IT, AI/ML/Data, security and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators.

