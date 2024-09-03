Mcdonald's Digital Transformation Strategy Company Profile 2024 - Accelerators, Incubators And Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: McDonald's Corporation 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its initiatives.

McDonald's Corp (McDonald's) is a food service retail chain operator. The company operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants that serve a locally relevant menu of food and beverages. Its menu offering includes hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, wraps, French fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages.

It also offers various breakfast items such as McGriddles, Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Egg McMuffin, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, and hotcakes. McDonald's also offers Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, McFlurry, Chicken McNuggets, McMuffin, and McGriddles. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceanic and Africa.

The report provides information and insights into McDonald's tech activities, including :



Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and investments.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:



Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Partnership, and Investment Network Map

ICT Budget Key Executives

Company Coverage Includes:



Google

Roboost

Accenture

IBM

Netcore

Targomo

VisionLabs

Amazon

Oracle

Facebook

Skyfii

Starbucks

LoyalCoin

Nestle

Virgin Media

SAP

Civis analytics

Sift

Cainiao

Schneider Electric

Adyen

Alibaba

Visual Art

Samsung

Capgemini

Publcis Sapient

Reflexis

DoorDash Plexure

