Northeast Health Services To Address Mental Health Needs In Haverhill With New Clinic Now Open

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Northeast Services opens a new Haverhill in August, offering comprehensive mental health services and innovative treatments for all ages.

- Allison MacEachern, Clinic Director HAVERHILL, MA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Northeast Health Services is excited to announce the launch of its new clinic in Haverhill, Massachusetts, opening its doors to clients today. This facility will offer a wide range of mental health services and innovative treatments. The team, composed of highly skilled and knowledgeable professionals, is dedicated to providing exceptional and accessible care for everyone. With this new clinic, Northeast Health Services aims to fulfill the community's healthcare needs, offering tailored mental health services such as therapy, psychiatry, and medication management. The clinical team includes both licensed and unlicensed therapists, board-certified psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and a supportive clinic staff, all prepared to assist children, adolescents, and adults. Northeast Health Services looks forward to serving the residents of Haverhill and fostering a healthier future for the community.Recent mental health statistics from Haverhill, Massachusetts, underscore significant concerns among its residents. A 2022 report by Anna Jaques Hospital reveals that 34% of Haverhill individuals experienced 15 or more poor mental health days within a month. Additionally, chronic stress, anxiety, and depression are identified as leading health concerns in the community. According to a 2023 report by KFF , 30.7% of adults in Massachusetts suffer from anxiety or depression. These statistics highlight the urgent need for enhanced mental health resources and support systems to effectively address these critical challenges.Northeast Health Services is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and accessibility, we strive to provide personalized care that addresses both the physical and emotional well-being of every one of our clients. Their dedicated team of mental health professionals is driven by a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on the lives we touch, ensuring a healthier, brighter future for all.To learn more about Northeast Health Services and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, medication management, Spravato treatment, and psychological testing and evaluation, visit . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (508) 506 - 9832. Northeast Health Services is committed to providing cutting-edge mental health solutions that meet the diverse needs of the community.About Northeast Health Services and Transformations Care NetworkNortheast Health Services is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Northeast Health Services team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work we are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit

