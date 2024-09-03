Navigating The Pre-Owned Pilatus Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pre-Owned Pilatus PC-12 ready for delivery in JetSwiss hangar

JetSwiss Aviation Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence in Pilatus Aircraft Sales

- Don "Bub" Peterson

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JetSwiss Aviation , a leading authority in Pre-Owned Pilatus aircraft sales and ownership, is proud to announce its 10-year anniversary. Founded on a deep-rooted passion for private aviation and an unparalleled knowledge of the Pilatus program, JetSwiss has become synonymous with excellence in the industry.

"It all started with a casual flight in a small plane, piloted by a family friend," said Don "Bub" Peterson, Founder of JetSwiss Aviation. "Seeing the Pilatus firsthand ignited a lifelong passion for these incredible machines and ultimately led to the creation of JetSwiss."

PAST: A PASSION FOR PILATUS

JetSwiss' journey has been fueled by unwavering dedication to clients and a relentless pursuit of perfection in every aspect of Pilatus ownership. Peterson, inspired by Swiss culture and his experience in the Pilatus program, recognized the importance of precision, reliability, and meticulous attention to detail. He applied these principles to create a pre-owned aircraft business model unlike any other.

Over the past decade, JetSwiss has established itself as a trusted partner for hundreds of private clients and high-net-worth individuals seeking to navigate the complexities of aircraft ownership. With a hyper-focus on the Pilatus PC-12 , the company leverages its extensive knowledge of the aircraft's history and performance to deliver exceptional value and peace of mind to its clients.

PRESENT: A REMARKABLE PRODUCT MEETS UNMATCHED EXPERTISE

"Our business model is deeply rooted in the Swiss culture of precision, reliability, and attention to detail," Peterson added. "We've spent countless hours refining our processes to minimize risks and maximize rewards for our clients. This commitment has resulted in a remarkable 65% repeat and referral business, a testament to our unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction."

JetSwiss' proprietary reports for buying and selling Pilatus aircraft are setting industry standards to a new level. The company's expertise has also made it a key player in the global pre-owned Pilatus market, with involvement in over 20% of worldwide transactions.

"We've built our reputation on transparency, integrity, and unparalleled service," Peterson emphasized. "Our clients trust us to guide them through every step of the aircraft ownership journey. Whether it's acquiring their first Pilatus or expanding their fleet, we are committed to exceeding their expectations."

FUTURE: CONTINUES GROWTH AND IMPECCABLE SERVICE

As JetSwiss celebrates this significant milestone, the company remains focused on its core values and looks forward to continued growth and success in the years to come. New service offerings are currently being developed to further enhance the client experience.

About JetSwiss Aviation

JetSwiss Aviation is a leading authority in pre-owned Pilatus aircraft sales and ownership-based in Overland Park, KS specializing in the sale and acquisition of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft JetSwiss provides exceptional support to its clients throughout the entire aircraft ownership lifecycle. For more information, please visit .

