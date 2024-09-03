New Data From Plan Forward Reiterates Strategic Value Of Dental Membership Plans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan Forward, a leading software company enabling dental membership plans, has reported results from three

DSO customers that further quantify the business value of cash-pay alternatives.

A DSO with 37 clinics in 9 states designed its membership plans to prioritize increased production and hygiene visits with service-rich plans at a premium price point. Resulting total production among plan members is up 260% compared to cash-pay patients at the same practice, which amounts to an increase of $1,206 per member.

At a different DSO with 27 clinics throughout the Midwest, leadership worked with Plan Forward to craft membership plans focused on improving rates of treatment acceptance. Since implementing their plan, total production among members is up 170% compared with cash-pay patients with the majority of that increase coming from a 1.9x increase in restorative care (equivalent to $551 per member).

A third DSO focused its membership plans on increasing visits and cultivating patient loyalty. Results after 17 months show members visiting an average of five times in their first year of membership compared with just two visits among cash-pay patients, and more than half of cash-pay patients converting to membership. In addition to the clinical advantages of frequent patient visits, this plan shows gains in production for both hygiene (+200%) and restorative (140%).

"These practices are great examples of how to leverage both the power of the platform and the strategic guidance of our customer success team," said Megan Lohman, Founder and Co-CEO of Plan Forward. "Their bespoke membership plans demonstrate that they truly understand their patients, giving their businesses a competitive advantage that will make them more resilient."

Other practices report utilizing their plans as a strategic tool to help expand their services, including cosmetic treatments, orthodontics, and laser services. "This data reminds us that there are no one-size-fits-all membership plans. We built Plan Forward to give DSOs the flexibility they need to create membership plans that deliver the results that matter to them," said Jane Levy, Co-CEO of Plan Forward.

To learn more about Plan Forward, visit planforward.



About Plan Forward

Plan Forward is a leader in offering a comprehensive solution, including an innovative new platform for enabling the custom creation, management and analysis of dental membership plans, compliant membership agreements, and marketing support to drive membership growth for practices and groups. The company was founded in 2018, and has assembled an experienced, seasoned team of technologists and domain experts. Follow Plan Forward at planforward .

Disclaimer:

The data and figures presented in this press release are based on calculations and sources believed to be accurate at the time of publication. However, inadvertent errors in data entry, analysis, or calculation may occur. As such, the information should not be considered definitive or free from error. Readers and stakeholders are encouraged to use this information as a reference, but to verify the data independently if critical decisions or conclusions depend on its accuracy. We are not responsible for any damages or liabilities resulting from the use of this data.

SOURCE Plan Forward