Nucleus Research Releases 2024 Control Tower Technology Value Matrix

MIAMI, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Tower vendors have addressed global challenges, including rising air freight costs, the aluminum shortage, and logistics bottlenecks by introducing and enhancing tools like multi-tier supplier discovery, bill of material traceability, checkpoint

geo-fencing, frameworks, and generative AI assistants. Vendors have also made continuous investments through partnerships and acquisitions to enhance the integration between their systems and the broader network of supply chain partners. These efforts focus on improving the interoperability of their platforms, facilitating smoother collaboration, data exchange, and decision-making across the supply chain ecosystem.

Nucleus Research names E2open, Infor, Kinaxis, and One Network Enterprises, a Blue Yonder Company, as leading providers of control tower technology.

"Control tower technology is designed to provide actionable recommendations to enable cost-effective adjustments to supply chain plans before disruptions occur," said Senior Analyst Charles Brennan . "We're seeing the greatest value from solutions that enable organizations to avoid or reduce operational silos and collaborate directly with trading partners, ensuring that decisions consider the full scope of the supply chain."

In addition to these advancements, organizations remain committed to improving their

ESG capabilities, focusing on tracking and tracing capabilities that drive better and more sustainable product

sourcing. As sustainability continues to be a critical priority, control tower solutions are increasingly equipped with tools that allow companies to monitor and report on the environmental impact of their supply chains, ensuring alignment with global sustainability goals and regulations.

Leaders in this year's Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality without sacrificing ease-of-use at scale. These include E2open, Infor, Kinaxis, and One Network Enterprises, a Blue Yonder Company.

The Experts in this year's Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value to customers with complex use cases through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. These include o9 Solutions and SAP.

Accelerators in this year's Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. These include Alloy, Aioneers, Coupa, and Elementum.

Core Providers deliver core capabilities with faster and less expensive adoption. This year's Value Matrix Core Providers are Elemica, ShipitSmarter, and Viewlocity.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research

is the recognized global leader in ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

