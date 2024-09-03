Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market 2024 To Reach $58.85 Bn By 2028 At Rate Of 12.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market Report 2024 – Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $32.89 billion in 2023 to $37.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to respiratory conditions prevalence, aging population, pollution and environmental factors, telehealth and remote monitoring.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $58.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to minimally invasive techniques, emerging markets growth, regulatory support and reimbursement, personalized medicine.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market

The increasing demand for home-based care is expected to propel the growth of the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market going forward. Home-based care, also known as home healthcare or home care, refers to healthcare services and support provided to individuals in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes. Patients with critical respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, need continual treatment, which can be received at home to monitor their status and utilize therapeutic respiratory equipment regularly

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market include Smiths Medical Inc., Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Chart Industries Inc., Invacare Corporation.

Major companies operating in the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market are innovating new technological products such as VitaloPFT series to increase their profitability in the market. The VitaloPFT Series is a range of pulmonary function testing devices.

Segments:

1) By Type: Diagnostic devices, Therapeutic devices, Monitoring devices

2) By Therapeutic Devices: Humidifiers, Nebulizers, Oxygen concentrators, Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, Ventilators, Other Therapeutic Devices

3) By Diagnostic Devices: Spirometer, Polysomnographs, Peak Flow Meters

4) By Monitoring Devices: Pulse oximeters, Capnographs, Gas analyzers

5) By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS), Cystic Fibrosis, Pneumonia

6) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare settings, Ambulatory service centers,

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market. The regions covered in the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market Definition

Respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) are used to provide medication or assist a patient who is having difficulty in breathing and cannot achieve adequate oxygen levels to maintain life. Patients with respiratory disorders such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and acute respiratory distress syndrome require respiratory devices.

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market size , respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market drivers and trends, respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market major players, respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) competitors' revenues, respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market positioning, and respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market growth across geographies. The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic) Global Market Report 2024



Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2024



Respiratory Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.