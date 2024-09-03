Blue Ridge Networks, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership Expansion With Red River

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHANTILLY,

Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Networks, Inc., a proven provider of OT Cybersecurity solutions announced today that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Red River, a transformation company serving and enterprise customers.



This partnership expansion enables Red River to broaden its solution portfolio to include OT solutions to protect critical infrastructure in both commercial and public sectors. Blue Ridge's LinkGuardTM CyberCloakTM security solution will be provided as part of Red River's managed service offerings.

John Higginbotham, CEO of Blue Ridge Networks, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the expanded partnership, "We are excited that Red River is expanding their OT managed service offerings to include LinkGuard CyberCloak as a preventive cybersecurity solution for critical infrastructure."

As cyber threats continue to evolve, the importance of robust cybersecurity measures cannot be overstated. This expanded partnership between Blue Ridge Networks, Inc. and Red River underscores a shared commitment to enhancing network security across both commercial and public sectors. By combining their strengths, the two companies aim to provide exceptional OT cybersecurity solutions that ensure the protection of critical assets, data, and operations.



Blue Ridge Networks, Inc. is a proven and trusted provider of cybersecurity breach prevention solutions. Our mission is to provide proactive protection of critical infrastructure that eliminates the adverse impacts associated with reactive responses to compromises. Our unique CyberCloak capabilities secure critical assets and operations in zero-trust IT/OT network architectures. Regulated, Commercial, and Industrial organizations have trusted Blue Ridge Networks for over 20 years to prevent exploits and receive continuous returns on their investments while achieving uninterrupted operational efficiency.

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in managed services, AI, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, collaboration and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.

For more information about the partnership and how it can benefit your organization, please contact:

Blue Ridge Networks, Inc.

[email protected]

or 1-800-722-1168

Red River [email protected]

or 1-800-769-3060

