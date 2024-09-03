Cultured Wheat Market Size Is Projected To Increase By USD 1,273.0 Million, At A CAGR Of 6.1% Between 2024 To 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cultured wheat share growth by the organic segment will be significant during the forecast period. The organic segment within the market has experienced substantial growth driven by the increasing consumer preference for organic and natural food products. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cultured wheat market size is projected to surpass USD 704.1 million in 2024 and to reach USD 1,273.0 million in 2034. Demand for Cultured Wheat has a CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period (2024 to 2034).

Understanding the Cultured Wheat Market The impact of fermentation on food perception has been a critical factor for various industries. The skyrocketing sales of Cultured Wheat have shown significant growth over the past few years driven by rising awareness about food consumption and potential applications of Cultured Wheat. A noteworthy shifting trend toward food and feed products that are blended with various vitamins, nucleotides, minerals, etc is encouraging the key market players to enhance their production volume. Key manufacturers in the market are actively looking to fortify their products with various micronutrients, which are tailored to consumers' product preferences. Key players in the market are cautiously keeping an eye on accurate production processes and fortifications of vitamins, minerals, and functional ingredients to match their products with consumer trends and expanding manufacturing plants to maintain the global supply chain of products In recent years, digitization has fueled rapid expansion across industries globally. The widespread adoption of digitization in the global economy has led to significant growth. Regional Insights into the Cultured Wheat Market

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 USA 4.2% Germany 3.8% China 5.7%

Key Takeaways from the Cultured Wheat Market Study



The need for more natural and clean-label ingredients has largely driven innovation in food preservation.

With growing awareness of plant-based diets and concerns over dairy allergies or lactose intolerance, there are increasing perceptions for seeking vegan-friendly and dairy-free options among consumers.

Modern baking relies on functional ingredients that can address multiple challenges such as maintaining freshness, ensuring a desirable texture, and preventing spoilage. Apart from the preservative properties, these fermented ingredients become ever more recognized for their potential for flavor enhancement in food products.

“ It is anticipated that the growing amount of consumer trends about nutritional value food can increase the sales of Cultured Wheat which can be used by the food and beverages industry , ” says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Prominent Drivers of the Cultured Wheat Market

: Innovations in biotechnology, such as CRISPR and other gene-editing techniques, enable the development of wheat varieties with desirable traits (e.g., enhanced nutrition, disease resistance) more efficiently and precisely.: The need for wheat varieties that can withstand changing climate conditions (e.g., drought, flooding) is driving demand for cultured wheat that offers improved resilience and adaptability to environmental stresses.: Increasing consumer demand for healthier and more nutritious food products is propelling the development of wheat with enhanced nutritional profiles, such as higher protein content or better micronutrient profiles.: Supportive government policies and regulations for genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and cultured crops can facilitate research, development, and commercialization of new wheat varieties.: As the global population grows and food security becomes a more pressing issue, cultured wheat with higher yields and improved resistance to pests and diseases can play a crucial role in meeting the increasing demand for food.

Challenges Faced by the Cultured Wheat Market

: Securing regulatory approval for genetically modified or engineered wheat can be a lengthy and complex process. Different countries have varying regulations, which can complicate the global commercialization of cultured wheat varieties.: There is significant public skepticism and resistance towards genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Building consumer trust and demonstrating the safety and benefits of cultured wheat are crucial for market acceptance.: High research and development costs, along with the need for effective commercialization strategies, make it essential to ensure that cultured wheat is economically viable for producers and attractive to consumers.: Navigating patent landscapes and protecting innovations while avoiding infringement can be challenging. Intellectual property disputes and issues can impact the development and distribution of cultured wheat.: Cultured wheat must demonstrate resilience and adaptability to diverse environmental conditions and farming practices. Ensuring that these wheat varieties can effectively address challenges such as pests, diseases, and climate variability is crucial for their success.-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="690" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c1f1e5d6-3766-4165-8f1a-80c986ec4d28/cultured-wheat-market.jpg" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Cultured Wheat Market.jpg" width="690" />

Who is winning?

Due to the rising end-user industry demand for Cultured Wheat, several leading manufacturers are focusing on offering it at the best possible pricing. To increase their market share and manufacturing capacity while expanding their industrial footprints, some businesses have used integrated production methods. Leading producers of Cultured Wheat are investing in employing multiple raw materials so that they can enhance their production.

Leading Manufacturers



Mezzoni Foods

J&K Ingredients

BroliteProducts

Lima Grain Ingredients

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

Cain Foods

AB Mauri

Capital Food Co.

IFPC KB Ingredients

Access the Full Report on Cultured Wheat Market Trends and Projections Now!

Key Segments of the Report

By Nature:

In this segment, Organic and Conventional are included in the report

By Application:

Various applications like Baked Products, Cheeses, Meats, Salad Dressings, Condiments, Dips and Spreads are considered in the report

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in the Food and Beverage Domain:

The global cultured wheat flour market size , valued at USD 58.6 million in 2023, is expected to reach USD 137.2 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%.

The cultured poultry meat market value was USD 2.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.5%.

The wheat protein market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR, reaching approximately USD 5.7 billion by 2033.

The global wheat germ oil market value is set to reach USD 468.4 million in 2024 and grow at a 6.4% CAGR, exceeding USD 873.5 million by 2034.

The whole wheat flour market size is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.7%, reaching over USD 130.34 billion by 2032 from USD 72.71 billion in 2022.

The global wheat fiber market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2022 and USD 3.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The demand for Whole-wheat flour in Japan is set to surpass USD 1,395.69 million in 2023, and expected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR, reaching USD 2,299.93 million by 2033.

The global wheatgrass products market size is forecasted to grow from USD 62.4 billion in 2023 to USD 114.4 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6%.

Demand for whole-wheat flour in Korea is estimated at USD 1,456.1 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR, reaching USD 2,081.4 million by 2033.

The demand for Whole-wheat flour in Western Europe is expected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR, with sales increasing from USD 8,723.05 million in 2023 to USD 13,456 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube