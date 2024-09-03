Netherlands Wealth Management And HNW Investors Market Report 2024: Robo-Advice Accounts For 17.3% Of The Dutch HNW Portfolio And Has Strong Current Demand
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report sizes the opportunity within the Netherlands' wealth market and analyzes the investment preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of the country's HNW investors. The report is based on the analyst's annual Global Wealth Managers Survey.
The Dutch HNW market is dominated by professional and high-earning males, while entrepreneurs also represent a lucrative target market for wealth managers. In a highly competitive market such as this, offering a multi-service proposition underpinned by a proven ability to demonstrate returns will be key to tapping into demand. A burgeoning appetite for robo-advice coupled with increasing demand for financial products and services provide arguably the most significant growth opportunities for wealth managers in the foreseeable future.
Market Insights
Expats constitute 11.7% of the local HNW population. They represent an attractive target market thanks to their more complex service requirements. Robo-advice accounts for 17.3% of the Dutch HNW portfolio and has strong current demand. Bonds and property dominate the Dutch HNW asset portfolio.
Report Scope
Understand the Netherlands' HNW wealth market, including the investment preferences of HNW individuals. Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW demographics and sources of wealth. Tailor your investment product portfolio to match current and future demand for different asset classes among HNW individuals.
Key Topics Covered:
Demographics Expats Investment Style Preferences Asset Allocation Preferences Offshore Investment Preferences Products and Services
Company Coverage:
ABN AMRO ING Rabobank Deloitte Deutsche Bank Wealth Management ASML Adyen Besi MeDirect Bank Van Lanschot Kempen Scalable Capital Degroof Petercam
