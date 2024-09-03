Wu-Tang Clan Affiliate Remedy Endorses Joe Kaufman for U.S. Congress

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Remedy Meets Wu-Tang

Rapper praises Kaufman as "a true fighter for the Jewish people and America."

- RemedyBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joe Kaufman, the Nominee for U.S. Congress in Florida's 23rd District, is proud to announce the endorsement of his campaign by Wu-Tang Clan affiliate, Remedy. Remedy, born Ross Filler and also known by his Hebrew name Reuven ben Menachem, is the first Jewish rapper affiliated with the legendary Wu-Tang Clan. His celebrated song “Never Again,” a powerful anthem about the Holocaust, is featured on Wu-Tang Clan's gold-certified album, The Swarm.This past May, Remedy made headlines when he released a song, titled“Ben,” in response to Grammy award-winning rapper Macklemore, who has accused Israel of "genocide" and "apartheid" and whose live act has been widely criticized for including him wearing facial prosthetics and garb that have been labeled anti-Semitic and reminiscent of Nazi-era propaganda.In his endorsement, Remedy stated:“As someone who deeply respects the fight for justice and civil rights, I am proud to endorse Joe Kaufman for U.S. Congress. Joe is not just a man of words, but a true fighter for the Jewish people and America, standing strong against those who threaten our freedom and peace. With his background in counter-terrorism, Joe has dedicated his life to protecting our nation from the forces of hatred and violence, like what we are witnessing on college campuses and throughout the country. He is the leader we need in Congress. Let's support Joe Kaufman and ensure a safer, stronger future for all.”With a track record of exposing extremist groups and individuals, Joe Kaufman has earned national recognition for his unwavering commitment to America's security. Kaufman's work has been instrumental in the shutdown of terrorist charities and the imprisonment of terror-related individuals. Earlier this year, Kaufman successfully led efforts to shut down a pro-Hamas conference that was scheduled to take place in Coral Springs, Florida.Kaufman expressed his gratitude for Remedy's endorsement, stating:“It is an incredible honor to receive the endorsement of a musical artist as impactful as Remedy. His work in promoting awareness of the Holocaust and standing against hate aligns perfectly with the values of my campaign.”For more information about Joe Kaufman's campaign and to view a full list of endorsements, please visit .

