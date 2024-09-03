Helpster Launches First Crowdfunding Platform To Fund Poor Children's Vital Healthcare In Africa, Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Children saved by Helpster heroes

A mother and her child who was saved through healthcare funding

A mother and her child who needs medicare funding

Helpster Charity US Inc. has launched a cutting-edge crowdfunding to fund vital medicare for children in underserved regions across Africa and Asia.

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Helpster Charity US Inc, an international nonprofit organisation based in the US, has launched a cutting-edge crowdfunding platform to fund vital medicare for children in underserved regions.The tech charity startup, established in 2023, created an innovative approach to reduce child mortality by connecting vulnerable children, and sometimes pregnant women and young adults, who need essential healthcare in remote regions across Africa and Asia, to individuals willing to sponsor their treatments.The NGO's mission is to ensure that no child suffers or dies due to lack of financial means. It has saved over 650 children through its app and web platforms, employing a transparent approach. Over 250 children are currently awaiting funding to meet their critical healthcare needs, and the average cost of treatment is 231 USD based on more than 1000 cases. For example, severe malaria or pneumonia treatment starts from 20 USD, appendicitis surgery from 200 USD, etc.The Chief Executive Officer of Helpster Charity US , Kate Lysykh, emphasised how lack of funds is preventing vital healthcare access in poor countries, adding that such situation has led to the untimely but avoidable death of many children.“Where a child is born should not determine whether they live or die. We created Helpster to find those in critical need and fund their access to vital healthcare with transparency, speed and efficiency.“Our crowdfunding process seeks to bridge the gap between children in need of vital medicare and individuals willing to fund their treatments. We understand that we won't be able to help every vulnerable and underprivileged child as of now. However, we have built a very effective and scalable system that can save thousands of lives every month. Fundraising is done through our app and website where we upload cases verified by Helpster, and donors can donate by choosing a case or leaving the decision to our system. We believe this approach will lead to an improvement in the level of life generally and thus help address the cause of the problem in the first place.“Good-hearted individuals are urged to help in restoring hopes of these less privileged children by donating on the Helpster app or on , and become a hero as hundred percent of the funds directly go to the hospitals for treatment of verified cases while 5-7 percent cater to payment processing fees and currency exchange losses,” Lysykh said.ABOUT HELPSTER CHARITY US INC.Helpster Charity US Inc, founded by a team of heart-driven IT specialists, is a non-governmental organisation that operates as both offline infrastructure and a mobile application, providing a platform for fundraising to support the treatment of needy children living in remote regions through an impactful, transparent and efficient system. The Charity, now made up of doctors and other professionals, is committed to ensuring no child suffers or dies due to lack of financial means. Helpster is a 501c3 nonprofit, registered in the US, registration number 93-3969693, with headquarters in Dover, Delaware, US.

