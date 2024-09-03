CITGO Hosting Corporate Foam And Tank Fire School As Part Of Emergency Preparedness Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Two-day event enhances community safety via hands-on sessions with students, firefighters, local municipalities and more

CITGO Corporation is hosting its first Corporate Foam and Tank Fire School in Corpus Christi, Texas, where approximately 50 students will receive specialized training focused on emergency preparedness and fire safety. Organized and hosted by CITGO, the two-day program takes place September 4-5 at the RTFC (Refinery Terminal Fire Company) Training Academy, located at 3920 Carbon Plant Rd, Corpus Christi, Texas.

Guest instructors from Williams Fire and Hazard Control

and fire protection engineers from SenezCo

will cover the latest advancements in fire protection and safety protocols. Day 1 kicks off on Wednesday, September 4 with comprehensive classroom sessions focused on tank design, fixed fire protection systems, type II and III applications, pre-planning, and special hazards. On Thursday, September 5, participants will apply their classroom knowledge in real-world scenarios led by professionals, including a PFAS-free foam demonstration with low application rates, a large water flow demonstration, gasoline/kerosene burns and hands-on training exercises.

"Gathering the experts and industry professionals to test the new non-PFAS foam is critical for the safety of our people, our facilities, and our communities," said Shane Moser, CITGO Vice President Health, Safety, Security and Environment, "but we're also here to learn from each other, collaborate, and understand how to apply industry best practices at our respective locations."

The event will welcome guests from the South Portland, Maine, Fire Department; Braintree, Mass., Fire Department; Naval Air Station Corpus Christi; and other local municipalities and emergency response services. Guests from Valero, Phillips 66, Flint Hills, and Buckeye Pipeline will join to learn and promote collaboration among experts in the petroleum industry.

"Our industry is no stranger to working together in emergencies," continued Moser, "and making this fire school available to additional emergency responders is one way we can contribute towards the safety of more people and communities and the surrounding environment."

Participants are required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including fire resistant clothing (FRC), safety-toe boots, safety glasses, and hard hats. NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) compliant firefighter turnout gear is mandatory for live burn participants. PPE can be loaned from RTFC if needed.

About CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,600 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains.

