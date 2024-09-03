Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobility And Equipment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Growth Analysis With Opportunities For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The mobility aids and transportation equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.23 billion in 2023 to $3.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aging population, medical conditions and disabilities, rehabilitation and healthcare services, legislation and accessibility initiatives.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The mobility aids and transportation equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.58 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to personalized mobility solutions, advanced materials and design, telehealth and remote consultations, aging-in-place solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market

The rising prevalence of disability cases is expected to propel the growth of the mobility aids and transportation equipment market going forward. A disability refers to a physical, mental, sensory, or cognitive impairment that can significantly impact a person's ability to perform everyday tasks or participate fully in society. Mobility aids and transportation equipment play a crucial role in improving the mobility and independence of individuals with disabilities. These devices are designed to help people with physical impairments move around more easily, access transportation, and participate in various activities.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the mobility aids and transportation equipment market include Medline Industries, Hoveround Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Stryker Corporation, GF Health Products Inc.

Major companies operating in the mobility aids and transportation equipment market are developing innovative products such as the Ultra-Lite 2 electric wheelchair to meet the growing demand for lightweight and portable electric wheelchairs and provide users with a more comfortable and supportive wheelchair. The Ultra-Lite electric wheelchair is a lightweight and portable electric wheelchair that is designed for users who are looking for a convenient and affordable way to get around.

Segments:

1) By Type: Electrically Powered Wheelchairs, Manual Wheelchairs, Walking Aids, Mobility Scooters, Stretchers, Stair Lifts

2) By Age Group: Mobility Aids for Children, Mobility Aids for Elderly

3) By End User: Hospital, Clinic, Household

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in global mobility aids and transportation equipment market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in global mobility aids and transportation equipment market. The regions covered in the mobility aids and transportation equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market Definition

Mobility aids and transportation equipment are medical devices used to transport patients or medical products from one place to another.

The main types of mobility aids and transportation equipment are electrically powered wheelchairs, manual wheelchairs, walking aids, mobility scooters, stretchers, and stair lifts. A walking aid is one of the devices a patient issued to improve their walking pattern, balance, or safety while mobilizing independently. The age group involved are mobility aids for children and mobility aids for the elderly. The various end-users are hospitals, clinics, and households.

Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on mobility aids and transportation equipment market size , mobility aids and transportation equipment market drivers and trends, mobility aids and transportation equipment market major players, mobility aids and transportation equipment competitors' revenues, mobility aids and transportation equipment market positioning, and mobility aids and transportation equipment market growth across geographies. The mobility aids and transportation equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

