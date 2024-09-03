Award-Winning Documentary Taking The Fight Now Streaming On Major Platforms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking the Fight, the compelling documentary that follows the remarkable journey of Stuart Warren Dansby, is now available for streaming on platforms including iTunes/ Apple TV+ , Play , and Prime . This inspiring chronicles Dansby, who at 56 years old, steps into the kickboxing ring for the first time, challenging opponents half his age.

Photo courtesy of Taking The Fight, LLC.

Continue Reading

Directed by Carlos Arrieta, CEO of ROAR Post, and co-produced by Dansby, this documentary spans six years, capturing the highs and lows of Dansby's pursuit a becoming a kickboxing champion as viewers are invited to immerse themselves in his life, witnessing his battles against career-threatening injuries, family dynamics, and the emotional toll that comes with competing against much younger fighters.

"This film is more than just a tale of physical combat," Dansby explained. "It's about love-love for the sport, the team, and the dream. Through these fights, the documentary imparts a universal message of overcoming obstacles, doubts, and fears."

Filmed in Miami, Taking the Fight began as a spontaneous project when Arrieta, intrigued by Dansby's story, picked up a camera during a conversation. "I thought Stuart was crazy to take these fights," Arrieta recalled. "But as I listened to his story, I quietly started recording. Eight years later, we have this incredible narrative that will resonate across generations."

The film has garnered significant recognition, being screened at 26 film festivals in 2023 and winning over 30 awards across categories like Best Feature Documentary, Best Inspirational Documentary, and Best First-Time Director.

Taking the Fight is poised to be a cultural phenomenon, sparking conversations and challenging conventions as it continues to inspire audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

For more information, visit Taking The Fight's website

or view the trailer on YouTube .

About ROAR Post

ROAR Post is an award-winning full-service multilingual video production and postproduction company. From concept to finished product, ROAR Post is a complete branding, content development, design, photography, HD video production and post-production company that provides a tenacious focus on delivering powerfully impactful high-end productions in an intensely creative and business friendly culture for our clients.

About Stuart Warren Dansby,

In 2010 he and his wife Stella created, directed, wrote and produced the nationally syndicated television show Livin' La Vida with Stella & Stuart. He's the Partnership Manager for Glanbia Performance Nutrition which owns the sports nutrition brands Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure and more. He's also a motivational speaker & mentor. He holds a blackbelt in American Kickboxing and is still a competitive athlete at 64 years of age.

SOURCE Taking The Fight, LLC