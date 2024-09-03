Menasha Packaging Invests In North American State-Of-The-Art Preprint Hub

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Menasha Packaging, a leading provider of innovative packaging solutions, announces a groundbreaking in its North American preprint capabilities. With a commitment of over

$50 million , Menasha is poised to revolutionize the preprinted graphic packaging space. Here are the key highlights:

Strategic investment in new assets, and robotics will create an unrivaled North American Preprint Hub.

Menasha's major preprint expansion initiative includes substantial investments in cutting-edge equipment and automation. The organization will add a

NEW 8-color + varnish press

to its existing fleet of assets, complemented by NEW facility automation and robotics focused on addressing the industries need for a wide range of run quantities, and quick change overs. These investments are set to

double

Menasha's North American preprint capacity , reinforcing its position as an industry leader in preprinted graphic packaging solutions. This investment compliments recent investments in Menasha's suite of graphic packaging technology, to include: digital flexo (short and long run), digital offset, litho laminate, and direct print for both corrugated and folding carton.

With the new press, combined with Menasha's already existing fleet of preprint presses, pre-press capabilities, and in-house platemaking, Menasha is well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of their customers. Jeff Krepline, Executive Vice President at Menasha says, "these investments are going to drive improvements in both quality and safety, while delivering incremental capacity and significant reductions in make ready and set up times." Krepline also states that, "this Preprint hub will support a North American corrugated and packout network that not only converts the preprint into graphic packaging boxes, but also fulfills a significant portion of the boxes with customer product when required."

Job Creation and Community Impact:

This investment isn't just about technology; it's about people.

Menasha's commitment will create

25-30 new jobs

in the Fox Valley area in Wisconsin. Roles span from Press Operators to Secondary Operators, Plate Mounters, Utility, and Shipping and Receiving team members. Mike Riegsecker, President of Menasha Packaging, emphasizes the company's excitement:

"We're committed to being the leader in North American preprinted graphic packaging solutions. We see these investments as something that underscores our unwavering commitment to our customers, to innovation, and community growth." Menasha's Preprint will be produced locally in Neenah, WI, will be converted across the Menasha North American network, and final graphic packaging solutions will ship to all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico. "I am excited about the stability this investment brings locally here in Wisconsin as we add new positions, but the rolls of printed liner will also support hundreds of positions across multiple states providing an exciting future for our employees," says Krepline.

About Menasha:

Menasha, headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin is the largest privately held graphic packaging, promotional display, and supply chain services organization in North America. Menasha currently partners with over 1,500 global brands helping them protect, move, and promote their products at channel leading retailers (in-store and online).

SOURCE Menasha Packaging Company, LLC