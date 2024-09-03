NICKELODEON ADDS MODERN FAMILY TO NICK AT NITE's COMEDY LINEUP BEGINNING MONDAY, SEPT. 9

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Share it: @NickAtNiteTV

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon today announced the addition of Modern Family, the 22-time Emmy® Award-winning acclaimed comedy series, to its Nick at Nite lineup beginning Monday, Sept. 9. All 11 seasons of Modern Family will debut in Nickelodeon's nighttime programming block and air daily from 2-4 a.m. (ET/PT). The series joins a roster of popular family comedies, including Emmy® Award-winning shows Friends , Mike & Molly and Mom , as well as beloved sitcoms Young Sheldon and The Neighborhood, and marks the first time the sitcom will air within Paramount's family of brands.

"Nick at Nite is home to an exceptional roster of fan-favorite and critically acclaimed comedy series, including Friends, Mike & Molly, and Mom, and we are thrilled to have the Emmy Award-winning sitcom Modern Family join our nightly lineup," said Rachel Crain, SVP, Programming & Content Strategy, Nickelodeon Networks. "Our Nick at Nite viewers are sure to connect with the heartfelt authenticity, hilarious honesty and zealous bravery that has made Modern Family such a pop culture staple around the world."

The licensing agreement with Disney Entertainment for the series was negotiated on behalf of Paramount Global by Barbara Zaneri, Chief Programming Acquisitions Officer.



About Modern Family

The family at the center of "Modern Family" is headed by

Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill), who is now married to his second wife, the young, gorgeous Gloria (Sofía Vergara), assumed by some to be his daughter. In their loving care is Gloria's daydreaming son, Manny (Rico Rodriguez). Jay's driven daughter, Claire (Julie Bowen), and her real estate agent husband, Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), want an open, healthy relationship with their three kids, which

isn't

always easy. Their oldest daughter, Haley (Sarah Hyland), grows up a little too fast.

Middle

child, Alex (Ariel Winter), is a too-smart-for-her-own-good daughter, and the youngest, Luke (Nolan Gould), is a rambunctious son. Where Phil wants to be the "cool dad," Claire is determined to keep her kids from walking in the wayward footsteps of her younger days.

Jay's

very serious

son, Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), and his gregarious husband, Cameron (Eric Stonestreet), become doting parents to Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), the sweet Vietnamese girl they adopt. Though life

isn't

always tidy, politically correct, or predictable,

it's

always loving, heartwarming, and hilarious for this blended, extended-and truly modern-family.



Throughout its impressive run,

"Modern Family"

was nominated for an astonishing 85 Emmy® Awards and won 22 including five for Outstanding Comedy Series. The series was also honored with a Golden Globe® Award,

numerous Screen Actors Guild Awards® and was recognized by the AFI,

Humanitas

and Peabody organizations. "Modern Family" premiered in 2009 and aired 250 episodes spanning 11 seasons.



"Modern Family" was produced by 20th Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd were co-creators/executive producers. Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Danny Zuker, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman, Elaine Ko, Stephen Lloyd, Vali Chandrasekaran, Jack Burditt, Jon

Pollack

and Jeff Morton also served as executive producers on the final season. The series is distributed by Disney Entertainment.



About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA , PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.



