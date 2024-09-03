(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Pollution Mask Report by Product Type, Filter Type, Particulate Matter, Standard Ratings, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China pollution mask market size reached US$ 910.9 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 1.79 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.83% during 2023-2032.

There has been a significant rise in the demand for pollution masks in China owing to rising levels of air pollution due to expanding vehicle fleet, growing construction activities and heavy industrial discharge. This has led to high exposure to hazardous pollutants, dust, heavy smoke, soot, etc., thereby leading to numerous airborne diseases.

The rising consumer health concerns coupled with the wide availability of anti-pollution masks across several online and offline distribution channels have augmented the market growth in the region. In addition to this, implementation of stringent regulations by the Chinese government along with several awareness programs have promoted the need for pollution masks in the region.

On the other hand, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in China has led to an exponential increase in the demand for pollution masks in the country. Owing to the high infection rates of coronavirus, which has led to numerous causalities, the China National Health Commission has promulgated several prevention measures, including the usage of high-filtering specialized N95 pollution masks. These masks can restrain the microdroplet transmission of coronavirus in nose and mouth. Apart from this, the changing socio-economic scenario of the country has led to increased expenditures on premium safety products, such as pollution masks. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the China pollution mask market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the China pollution mask market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the filter type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the particulate matter?

What is the breakup of the market based on the standard ratings?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the China pollution mask market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the China pollution mask market?

What is the structure of the China pollution mask market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the market? Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered China

Competitive Landscape:



3M China Ltd.

Honeywell China Co. Ltd.

Uvex Winter Holding GmbH & Co. KG

idMASK Co. Ltd

Totobobo Pte. Ltd

China Maskin Co. Ltd

Xiaomi Corporation

Respro Ltd

Vogmask (Ohlone Press LLC) Reckitt Benckiser Household Products (China) Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Disposable Reusable

Breakup by Filter Type:



Particulate Filter

Gas and Odor Filter

Grade Filter

Combination Filter Others

Breakup by Particulate Matter:



PM 0.3

PM 1

PM 2.5 PM 10

Breakup by Standard Ratings:



N95

N99

N100 Others

Breakup by Application:



Individual

Commercial/Industrial Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Institutional Sales

Retail Sales Others

Breakup by Region:



North and Northeast

Northwest

East

South Central Southwest

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Chinese Pollution Mask Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900