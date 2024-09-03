Elk Grove Auto Mall Announces Its Participation In The Elk Grove Food Bank's Golden Celebration And Giveaway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Elk Grove Auto Mall joins Elk Grove Food Bank's 50th anniversary celebration with a $25,000 vehicle giveaway, supporting the fight against hunger

ELK GROVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Elk Grove Auto Mall is proud to participate in Elk Grove Food Bank's Golden Celebration Dinner and Golden Ticket Giveaway, celebrating the food bank's 50 years of service to the community.In its 50-year journey, the Elk Grove Food has built a vital and sustainable organization, implemented groundbreaking programs, and has acted as a pillar of support to serve the hungry and food insecure. This year, they celebrate their anniversary with a Golden Celebration Dinner on September 14, 2024 and a Golden Ticket Giveaway, with entry open now.The Elk Grove Food Bank's 50th Golden Celebration Dinner honors the organization's achievements that have helped people in our community. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at ElkGroveFoodBank.Golden Ticket Giveaway entrants have a chance to win a $25,000 certificate (credit) to be used toward the purchase of any vehicle in the Elk Grove Auto Mall. The goal of the giveaway is to raise $150,000 to go towards food for the hungry and food insecure. Tickets to enter are $100 and available for purchase now , with a limited number of tickets available. Tickets and rules surrounding the giveaway are available at ElkGroveFoodBank. The drawing will take place at the 50th Golden Celebration Dinner on September 14, 2024.The Golden Ticket Giveaway winner will have the opportunity to shop Elk Grove Auto Mall's nationally-ranked, award-winning dealerships with the $25,000 certificate (credit). With thousands of new cars, trucks, SUVs and vans, the Elk Grove Auto Mall is the most convenient shopping destination for car, truck and SUV buyers in the greater Sacramento, California area. Learn more at ElkGrove-AutoMall .

