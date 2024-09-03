Dailypay Announces 2024 Payroll Trailblazer Award Recipients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DailyPay Proudly Honors Six Payroll Professionals Who Demonstrate Exceptional Leadership Qualities Through Innovation

- Ed Zaval, Chief Customer Officer, DailyPayNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DailyPay , a worktech company and leader in earned wage access , has announced recipients of the 2024 DailyPay Payroll Trailblazer Award. The Payroll Trailblazer recognizes those in the payroll industry who drive business value through impactful change while demonstrating leadership qualities by constantly innovating and implementing new systems and coaching others.The six deserving individuals were chosen based on their demonstrated dedication to payroll innovation and the betterment of their employee's financial wellness . The 2024 Payroll Trailblazer Award Recipients are:Sapna Goswami, Senior Director of Payroll, Modivcare, Denver, CO. Goswami celebrates nearly two decades working in the payroll industry. She holds several certifications including Certified Payroll Professional (CPP) from the American Payroll Association (APA).Kassaundra Hester, Senior Director, Corporate Payroll Services, Duke University, Durham, NC. Hester has spent nearly three decades in the payroll industry supporting higher education institutions. She is a great team leader who advocates for financial wellness.Royleen Martinez, Payroll Manager, Humano, Pleasant Hill, CA. Recognized as a 2022 Payroll Trailblazer, Martinez is the first two-time recipient. She brings endless passion to the workplace promoting financial wellness amongst healthcare professionals and administrative workers each day.Angela Provost, Executive Director of Payroll, Beacon Specialized Living, Kalamazoo, MI. Provost oversees the day-to-day management of all payroll activities, along with her payroll team. She also ensures compliance with payroll and fair labor standards practices in every state to maintain the best relationships between Beacon and its employees.Yarianny Rodriguez, Payroll Director, Ultimate Care, Brooklyn, NY. Rodriguez has supported payroll within the home care industry for nearly a decade and loves what she does. She regularly ensures that her employees are compensated for all their hard work and dedication which brings her the ultimate satisfaction.Shirvana Shay, Sr. Director, Accounts Payable & Payroll, The ODP Corporation, Boca Raton, FL. Shay has a strong background in accounting and finance, with extensive experience in various leadership roles. In her current role, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the team.“We're proud to work with the best and most forward-thinking payroll professionals in the nation,” said Ed Zaval, Chief Customer Officer at DailyPay.“These dedicated individuals are outstanding examples of industry leaders who prioritize their employees' wellbeing along with their company's operational efficiency.”###About DailyPayDailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry's leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America's top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit .Media ContactsDavid Schwarz...Adriana Ball...

