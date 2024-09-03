Global Personal Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Personal Services Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Personal Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The personal services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1,271.06 billion in 2023 to $1,379.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing lifestyles, aging population, health and wellness trends, rising disposable income, urbanization.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The personal services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1,891.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to digital transformation, environmental sustainability, social engagement and wellbeing, cultural and diversity services. Major trends in the forecast period include digital transformation and online services, subscription and membership models, remote and virtual services, digital marketing and e-commerce.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Personal Services Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Personal Services Market

Increasing awareness among people regarding personal care products is expected to propel the growth of the personal services market going forward. Personal care refers to consumer products that are used in personal hygiene and grooming for self-care and beautification. Personal care products are integral to the success of personal services as they improve service quality, enhance client satisfaction, ensure safety and hygiene, and provide opportunities for customization and education.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the personal services market include Service Corporation International, Elis SA, Fantastic Sams, Weight Watchers International Inc., Spotless Group Holdings Ltd., Tivity Health, Dignity PLC.

Major companies operating in personal services are offering innovative service options such as Fly Cleaning services to gain a competitive edge in the market. The Fly Cleaning service was part of Virgin Australia's campaign to promote its commitment to passenger comfort and convenience.

Segments:

1) By Type: Personal Care Services, Death Care Services, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Other Personal Services, Private Household Services

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Distribution Channel: Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Online Retail Channels, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments Covered: Beauty Salons, Diet And Weight Reducing Centers, Spas & Massage Parlors, Other Personal Care Services, Funeral Homes And Funeral Services, Cemeteries And Crematories, Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated), Linen And Uniform Supply, Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services, Photofinishing, Parking Lots And Garages, All Other Personal Services, In-house Workers, Outside Workers

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the personal services market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the personal services market. The regions covered in the personal services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Personal Services Market Definition

Personal services refer to those agencies that provide physical day-to-day household and individual assistance services to people. Personal services are provided to eligible beneficiaries to help them stay in their own homes and communities rather than live in institutional settings, such as nursing homes.

Personal Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Personal Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on personal services market size, personal services market drivers and trends, personal services market major players, personal services competitors' revenues, personal services market positioning, and personal services market growth across geographies. The personal services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2024



Personal Care Ingredients Global Market Report 2024



Services Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.