Choice Insurance Agency Unveils New Logo, Embracing Growth And A Fresh Perspective

- Steve Rice, President of Choice Insurance AgencyVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Choice Insurance Agency (CIA), a trusted provider of personal, business, life, and insurance, is excited to announce the launch of its new logo, marking a fresh chapter in the agency's development. This new design reflects the agency's ongoing growth, unwavering commitment to its clients, and its proud role as a member of Choice Financial Group (CFG), one of the Top 100 Brokers in the U.S.The redesigned logo features a modern, vibrant aesthetic composed of three distinct shapes in gold, silver, and the signature Choice Financial Group blue. These colors and shapes symbolize the agency's values-gold representing excellence, silver reflecting trust, and blue standing for stability and innovation. The new design not only signals where the agency is headed but also honors the strong relationships and trust it has built with clients over the years. As Choice Insurance Agency continues to expand its services, the new logo embodies the agency's focus on excellence and adaptability in today's evolving market.“We're thrilled to unveil our new logo, which represents more than just a visual change, it's a symbol of our ongoing commitment to the people we serve,” said Steve Rice, President of Choice Insurance Agency.“Our new logo is a reflection of our forward-thinking mindset while remaining grounded in the personal connections and top-notch service our clients expect and deserve.”The new branding aligns with the broader vision of Choice Financial Group. Bob Hilb, CEO of CFG, shared his excitement about the rebranding:“The new logo of Choice Insurance Agency reflects not only their growth but also their enduring commitment to quality and innovation. This fresh look mirrors our collective mission at Choice Financial Group to continue leading the industry with integrity and customer-focused solutions. I am confident this rebrand will elevate our agency partners' connections with their clients and pave the way for even greater success.”For more information about Choice Insurance Agency's new look and the services they provide, please visit or contact Alexandra Pfaff, CFG's Director of Marketing, at ....About Choice Insurance AgencyChoice Insurance Agency (CIA) is a leading provider of personal, business, life, title, and health insurance solutions. With a dedicated team of over 100 professionals, CIA focuses on delivering personalized solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients. CIA is a proud member of Choice Financial Group, one of the Top 100 Brokers in the U.S., committed to progress, growth, and leadership in the insurance industry.

