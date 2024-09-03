(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cork packaging, with its superior sealing, insulation, and sustainability, is gaining momentum in the packaging industry. Its use in wine stoppers exemplifies its potential, offering eco-friendly solutions with reduced carbon footprints. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cork pack–aging is on a robust growth trajectory, with sales projected to rise from USD 1.6 billion in 2024 to an impressive USD 2.7 billion by 2034. According to recent estimates, the market is set to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% over the next decade, reflecting the growing demand for premium and sustainable packaging solutions across the globe.

The cork packaging industry, which generated USD 1.5 billion in revenue in 2023, is anticipated to see a year-on-year growth of 5.7% in 2024, further highlighting its resilience and relevance in the modern packaging landscape. Cork Packaging is perfect for Sustainable Packaging Cork packaging possesses unique functionalities and consistencies. The material is sourced from natural plant tissues and made of small gasses-filled cells. The material is impervious, rigid, and resistant which makes cork packaging an excellent choice for sustainable packaging . The cork contains around 60 billion cells filled with air having layers of microscopic bubble wrap which makes it a unique material. Cork also possesses great cushioning and insulation properties which helps in safeguarding the packaging contents. The fire resistance and nontoxic properties of cork packaging also make it a suitable choice in the packaging industry. Cork is a dead tissue which makes it tasteless and odourless. The elasticity and impermeability are also great characteristics that make cork packaging a great choice. The hygiene and sustainability provided by the material are contributing to the market growth. Innovations Expand Cork Packaging Applications Innovations in packaging and materials are boosting the cork packaging industry. A Swiss manufacturer of natural food products, Energy Balance has introduced a Biork crystal deodorant which is made from cork. Cork also offers protection to the crystal. Since 8 grams of carbon dioxide is absorbed by 1 natural cork and thus it is recommended. A British natural food company, Lush has introduced a cork jar made from biodegradable cork. It has received the first carbon-neutral certification. Cork tin of 35 grams absorbs more than 33 times of weight of carbon dioxide. It removes 1.2 kg of carbon dioxide from the environment. These cork pots are used for solid shampoo packaging which also helps in keeping the inside surface dry and easily shipped. Cork jars absorb the excess moisture from the product and help in making it last longer. Cork is used in many different ways that offer complete sustainable solutions. The material is giving creativity and innovations a stir for the companies and products innovators. Cork packaging can be used for food, beverage, cosmetic boxes, labels, etc. making it versatile. Key Takeaways from the Global Cork Packaging Market

Cork closures is anticipated to gain 45% market share in 2034 and record CAGR of 5.1%. Cork closures are preferred by industries because they combine superior functionality with sustainability, premium branding, and versatility which make it suitable for choice preserving the quality and enhancing the appeal of products across various sectors. North America and Europe are at the forefront of market share in the cork packaging industry. South Asia Pacific, MEA, and East Asia have many emerging countries that are showcasing a prominent growth rate in the region during the assessment period. The U.S. is anticipated to hold 77% of the value share in North America in 2024 expanding at a 2.8% growth rate till the year 2034. Germany and UK are estimated to grow at 2.5% and 2.0% during the assessment period. “Cork packaging is fully recyclable and biodegradable that aligns with the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. This eco-friendly aspect of cork packaging enhances the appeal for brands seeking to contain environmental impact and appeal eco-conscious consumers.”- Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI). -p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="691" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a0425483-8050-4e1c-9b65-70e8b96be5d7/cork-packaging-market.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="cork packaging market.png" width="691" /> Outline of Important Trends Shaping the Cork Packaging Market Consumer Premium Perception and Aesthetic Appeal Cork packaging is specifically used for high-quality and premium products including wine, champagne, and spirits. Consumers are shifting to premiumization and cork packaging has an impression of high quality products. This has been driving the demand for cork packaging in premium and luxury statements. Cork packaging gives the finish of rustic and natural appearance that attracts consumers who are seeking visually appealing and authentic packaging solutions. Industries like cosmetics, and personal care, are demanding aesthetics which can be fulfilled by using cork packaging solutions. To Gain In-Depth Insights on Market, Browse Complete Report: Market Value of Cork Packaging by Country:

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 2.8% Germany 2.5% UK 2.0% Canada 4.2% India 4.4% China 4.0% Japan 3.1% GCC Countries 3.6%

The Cork Packaging market is diverse and widespread, with significant contributions from various countries. Below is a breakdown of market value by key regions and countries:

Global Cork Packaging Market Landscape

JELINEK CORK GROUP, WidgetCo, Bangor Cork, Sugherificio Martinese & Figli Srl, M. A. Silva, DIAM BOUCHAGE SAS, Amorim Cork America, J. C. RIBEIRO, Korkindustrie GmbH & Co. KG, Advance Cork International, PORTOCORK AMERICA, Lafitte Cork Group, Cutting Edge Converted Products , Berlin Packaging, Pace Products LLC, HELIX., are some of the prominent players in the market. The tier 1 players in the market hold 10–20% of the overall cork packaging market.

Global Cork Packaging Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for cork packaging, analysing historical demand from 2019–2023 and forecast statistics for 2024–2034. The study reveals market growth projections on product type (natural cork, agglomerated cork, and composite), applications (cork stoppers, cork sheets & rolls, cork pouches & bags, cork closures, and others), and end use (food, beverages, cosmetics & personal care, and others industrial) across seven regions.

Key Segments of the Cork Packaging Industry

By Material:

The Cork packaging industry is segregated into natural cork, agglomerated cork, and composite.

By Application:

Cork packaging industry is segregated into cork stoppers, cork sheets & rolls, cork pouches & bags, cork closures, and others.

By End-Use:

The industry is classified by food, beverages, cosmetics & personal care, and other industrial.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and Africa (MEA), have been covered in the report.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

