Dogginstix Offers Odor-Free Beef Feet For Healthier, Happier Dogs

The company's odor-free beef feet treats offer a natural and nutritious option for dog owners seeking healthier alternatives.

WELLINGTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dogginstix , a leading provider of handcrafted pet treats, offers odor-free beef feet treats , designed to promote canine and happiness. This new product line combines the nutritional benefits of grass-fed beef with a unique odor-free formula, addressing a common concern among dog owners.

The odor-free beef feet treats are the latest addition to Dogginstix's range of natural, preservative-free pet chews. Sourced from trusted farmers who raise livestock on open pastures, these treats offer a high-protein, dental-friendly option for dogs of all sizes.

Mr. Ahmet KARAGOZ, President of Dogginstix, stated, "We're excited to offer our odor-free beef feet treats to dog owners. As pet owners ourselves, we understand the importance of providing nutritious, enjoyable treats without compromising on quality or convenience. These treats exemplify our commitment to both pet health and owner satisfaction."

Key features of the new odor-free beef feet treats include:

1 ingredients: Made from 100% grass-fed beef, free from preservatives, fillers, or additives.

2 formula: Eliminates unpleasant smells typically associated with beef chews.

3 health benefits: Promotes good oral hygiene through natural chewing action.

4 protein content: Supports muscle maintenance and overall dog health.

5 quality: Each treat is carefully prepared using slow baking and dehydration techniques.

Dogginstix is committed to providing dog owners with peace of mind:

.Sourced from Trusted Suppliers: We source our grass-fed beef from trusted farmers who prioritize humane animal practices.

.Meticulous Handcrafted Process: Our treats are handcrafted in small batches to ensure the highest quality and consistency.

.Satisfaction Guaranteed: We stand behind the quality of our products and offer a hassle-free return policy.

These treats aligns with the growing consumer demand for natural, high-quality pet products and Dogginstix is offering a special promotion: 10% off first orders using the code OFF10. Additionally, customers can enjoy free shipping on all products, making it easier than ever to try these innovative treats.

Dogginstix's commitment to quality extends beyond their products. The company offers a customer-friendly return policy, allowing returns within 7 days of delivery for unopened products. This policy underscores their confidence in product quality and dedication to customer satisfaction.

"At Dogginstix, we're not just selling treats; we're fostering a community of pet lovers who share our passion for providing the best for our furry companions," added Mr. KARAGOZ. "We invite dog owners nationwide to experience the difference our odor-free beef feet treats can make in their pets' lives."

For more information about Dogginstix and their new odor-free beef feet treats, visit the company website or call +1 2526558882. Dog lovers can also explore the company's blog at blog for helpful pet care tips and product insights.

About Dogginstix

Based in Wellington, Florida, Dogginstix (pages/about-us ) is dedicated to crafting wholesome, natural pet treats. Founded by passionate pet owners, the company prioritizes quality ingredients, innovative production techniques, and exceptional customer service. Dogginstix offers a diverse range of treats catering to various dietary needs and preferences, all made with love and care for pets nationwide.

Contact:

11586 Pierson Rd, Suite L6

Wellington, FL 33414

United States

Phone: +1 2526558882

