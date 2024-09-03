Unitedhealthcare Invites Baltimore Residents To A Wellness Event Showcasing The Health Benefits Of Traditional Soul Food

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company is hosting“The Healing Power of Cultural Food,” a community health and wellness event in Baltimore designed to encourage Black Americans ages 60 and above, as well as other Medicare beneficiaries, to plan for healthy living. Attendees will learn about science-backed nutritional and healing benefits of some traditional African American foods and enjoy a live cooking demonstration with practical tips for healthy eating habits. In addition, they will participate in interactive and educational sessions covering the basics of Medicare, including eligibility requirements and enrollment windows, to help them make informed healthcare coverage decisions."The Healing Power of Cultural Food" event will feature expert voices to motivate and engage attendees:> Renowned nutritionist Angela Ginn-Meadow, RD, LDN, RN, CDCES, will share insights on the healing properties of popular African American foods and the importance of nutrition in preventing and managing chronic illness. As a registered dietitian, nurse, and certified diabetes educator, Angela Ginn-Meadow is dedicated to helping people make healthier choices to enhance their overall well-being. Through her consulting and private practice, Real Talk Real Food, she creates nutrition education programs for disease prevention and management for healthcare organizations and individuals.> Baltimore's Chef Gregory Brown will lead the cooking demonstration, illustrating how to incorporate food as medicine into daily life, leaving attendees with actionable tips and techniques. After growing up eating a typical American diet, Gregory decided to one day challenge this pattern of living, going on to open his highly lauded restaurant The Land of Kush. He is a speaker, teacher, mentor, and leader to many and continues the fight for better ways of living by teaching the plant-based lifestyle.> UnitedHealthcare's Rita Tolbert will facilitate the Medicare education portion of the events. Rita Tolbert has more than 25 years of experience in the health insurance industry. She works passionately to help Black Americans gain a clearer understanding of Medicare and take control of their healthcarethrough education.All three experts will be available for pre-event and onsite interviews. To attend, request more details, or to arrange an interview, please reach out using the contact information below.Two in-person events will be held on September 7, 2024, from 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. - 2:30p.m., at Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 East Pratt Street Baltimore, MD 21202.Registration will begin 30 minutes before the start of each event. Parking is $9 a vehicle in the parking garage and metered parking along President Street, Albermarle Street and throughout the Harbor East and Little Italy neighborhoods.The events are open to the public and there is no cost to attend. For more information or to RSVP, please visit abetteryou .UnitedHealthcare remains committed to improving health literacy in the multicultural communities they serve to empower them to make informed healthcare decisions and help people live healthier lives. Over the past fifteen years, UnitedHealthcare has hosted Medicare events to meet the needs of Black American Medicare beneficiaries and help them better understand the Medicare program. UnitedHealthcare is proud to continue to support Medicare-eligible Black Americans by enabling access to culturally relevant services and programs.

