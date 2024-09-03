Metal Valve Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metal Valve Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Metal Valve Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The metal valve market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $287.78 billion in 2023 to $304.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrialization, oil and gas industry growth, water and wastewater infrastructure development, energy production, manufacturing sector expansion.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The metal valve market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $369.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to green energy transition, smart and iot-enabled valves, water scarcity solutions, environmental regulations, global infrastructure upgrades.

Growth Driver Of The Metal Valve Market

The growth of the chemical industry is expected to propel the growth of the metal valves market going forward. Metal valves such as butterfly valves, ball valves, gate valves, check valves, globe valves, plug valves, and actuated valves perform an essential role in chemical processing, thereby contributing to the growth of the metal valves market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the metal valve market include Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, IMI PLC, Atlas Copco AB, The Flowserve Corporation, The Crane Company.

Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the metal valve market. Major companies operating in the metal valves sector are focused on introducing new products with innovative technology and features to gain a competitive advantage.

Segments:

1) By Type: Industrial Valve, Fluid Power Valve and Hose Fitting, Plumbing Fixture Fitting and Trim, Other Metal Valve and Pipe Fitting

2) By Product: Pressure Reducing Valves, Safety/Relief Valves, Control Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves, Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Diaphragm Valves, Other Products

3) By End User Industry: Chemicals, Marine, Construction, Mining, Oil and Gas, Other End User Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the metal valve market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the metal valve market. The regions covered in the metal valve market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Metal Valve Market Definition

Metal valves refer to a type of instrument that is adaptable, strong, and reliable, consisting of metal, and that is designed to regulate, direct, and control the flow of liquids, gases, and slurries from containers to the point of application in industries to provide a measured amount of raw material.

Metal Valve Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Metal Valve Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on metal valve market size, metal valve market drivers and trends , metal valve market major players, metal valve competitors' revenues, metal valve market positioning, and metal valve market growth across geographies. The metal valve market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

