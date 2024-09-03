Cleartide Launches Innovative Condensate Pumps With Household Design And Outstanding Efficiency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleartide, an innovative and technical supplier in the water pump industry, announces the launch of its new series of condensate pumps-the ECNP 30 and ECNP 50. This groundbreaking product line includes four models that offer a maximum lift of 27 feet or 23.6 feet. Designed for the automatic collection and removal of condensate from air conditioning, refrigeration, dehumidification, boilers, and furnaces, the Cleartide condensate pump revolutionizes the field with its compact design and exceptional efficiency.

Cleartide automatic condensate pump

Pioneering Household Design

Unlike traditional tank-style pumps, this pump features a sleek, flat top design, making it more than just a pump-it's a stylish home appliance.

Ultra-Quiet and Energy-Efficient Operation

Cleartide believes every drop of water should flow with precision and power. Equipped with a water-cooled BLDC motor, it offers a 16% increase in energy efficiency. Additionally, the pumps operate at an ultra-quiet 25 decibels-significantly quieter than the 50-60 decibels of traditional shaded-pole motors. No more worries about nighttime disturbances. Furthermore, in contrast to traditional external shaded-pole motors with vents, the built-in water-cooled BLDC motor makes the pump highly resistant to corrosion and dust.

High Efficiency in Removal

When it comes to performance, Cleartide never fails to satisfy. The 1/30 HP model provides a maximum flow rate of 135 GPH with a 27-feet maximum head, while the 1/50 HP model offers 110 GPH with a 23-feet head, outperforming other condensate pumps on the market. Moreover, the pump can drain 1,420 ml per cycle, leaving only 16 mm of water in the tank, which significantly reduces the risk of debris accumulation and avoids frequent on-off operation, ultimately saving on maintenance costs and time.

User-Friendly Experience

User convenience is a priority during the design process. Cleartide uses removable soft rubber inlet covers to ensure that they do not get lost during usage. The detachable discharge valve allows for hassle-free cleaning and hose attachment. Additionally, the test button enables users to verify the pump's condition before use, ensuring reliable operation without manual intervention.

"We are excited to introduce our innovative condensate pump to the market," said the Cleartide R&D team. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a product that not only meets but exceeds industry standards in efficiency and design. We believe this pump will revolutionize the residential water pump field, providing our customers with unmatched reliability, performance, and visual appeal."

The Cleartide ECNP 30 and ECNP 50 condensate pumps are now available on Amazon .

About Cleartide

Cleartide is an innovative and technical supplier in the water pump industry, dedicated to delivering powerful and precise water flow solutions for residential use. Committed to infusing every stream of water with power and artistry, we combine cutting-edge technology with a commitment to excellence to create products that enhance efficiency and convenience in everyday life.

All Cleartide products are designed according to the highest standards, offering industry-leading performance and backed by the industry's best service and support.

