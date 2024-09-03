IDBS Is Proud To Announce The Renewal Of Its ISO 9001 And ISO 27001 Certificates

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WOKING, England, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS, a provider of cloud software for BioPharma companies, is pleased to announce that its ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications have just completed their major reassessment cycle and will be valid for a further three years. Our independent auditors, DNV, observed that IDBS' processes were operating to a consistently high standard, and commented on IDBS' open culture of integrity and communication, and commitment to continuous improvement. IDBS has maintained ISO 9001 certification continuously since 2004 and ISO 27001 continuously since 2016.

IDBS is recognized as one of the BioPharma

industry's leading providers of software for compliant workflows, data management and insights from R&D through manufacturing. The company recently published its updated Quality Policy to underline its commitment to quality and excellence and the certification renewal is further testament to its dedication to providing high-quality solutions that meet and exceed customers' expectations.

Further information regarding IDBS' Quality Policy and other certifications can be found at idbs/about/quality-and-compliance/

About IDBS

IDBS

helps BioPharmaceutical organizations accelerate the discovery, development and manufacturing of the next generation of life-changing therapies that advance human health worldwide. From the lab through manufacturing, IDBS leverages its 30+ years of experience working with a diverse list of customers – including 18 of the top 20 global BioPharma companies – and deep expertise in scientific informatics and process data management to tackle today's most complex challenges.

Known for its signature IDBS E-WorkBook

product, IDBS has extended solutions across the entire value chain for BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM) . Built on analytics-centric and cloud technology, IDBS Polar

and PIMS

platforms leverage a digital data backbone to drive faster and smarter decisions in drug development and manufacturing across the supply chain.

Learn more at idbs .

