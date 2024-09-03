Equature Advances Public Safety With Cutting-Edge 2024.3 Software Release

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equature is proud to announce the release of Equature 2024.3, a groundbreaking upgrade to our 911 Enterprise capture platform. Equature specifically designed this major update to alleviate the crippling staffing shortages and workload burdens that plague Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) nationwide.

With Equature 2024.3, PSAPs can now harness the power of AI-driven to streamline critical tasks, freeing up precious time and resources to focus on what matters most: saving lives and ensuring rapid response times. Our innovative software captures and records all facets of 911 interactions, including calls, transcriptions, summaries, and call classifications, and provides automated Quality Assessment.

"We're thrilled to bring this game-changing technology to the PSAP community," said Joe Mosed, CEO of Equature. "Our platform is like having a team of virtual AI specialists doing the heavy lifting, empowering emergency responders to concentrate on high-priority tasks and respond to emergencies with greater speed and accuracy. By automating routine tasks, we're helping to keep field responders safe and ensuring that PSAPs can operate at peak efficiency, even in the face of staffing shortages."

Equature 2024.3 is more than just a software upgrade – it is a lifeline for PSAPs struggling to keep up with the demands of emergency response. Leveraging the power of AI and automation, we revolutionize public safety response, and amplify our commitment to helping them save lives, reduce response times, and enhance overall community safety.

