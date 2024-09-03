(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Event Logistics Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 61.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 63.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 87.8 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, XPO Logistics, CEVA Logistics, UPS, Agility Logistics, FedEx, Ryder, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, GEODIS, Nippon Express, Sinotrans, Panalpina, Yusen Logistics, Kintetsu World Express, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, H. Robinson & Others. Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled " Event Logistics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Inventory Management, Delivery Systems, Freight Forwarding, Others), By Application (Entertainment and Media, Sports, Corporate Events and Trade Fair, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033 " in its research database. "According to the latest research study, the demand of global Event Logistics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 61.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 63.9 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 87.8 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.8% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033." Event Logistics Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics Integration of Technology and Automation : The event logistics market is witnessing substantial growth due to advancements in technology and automation, which optimize logistics operations and enhance efficiency. Technologies such as RFID tracking, IoT sensors, and AI-powered logistics management systems enable real-time monitoring, route optimization, and inventory management, reducing costs and improving resource allocation. From venue logistics to supply chain integration, advanced solutions streamline event execution and ensure seamless logistics coordination. Technological Innovations : Innovations in cloud computing, big data analytics, and blockchain are reshaping the event logistics landscape, providing scalable and secure logistics solutions. Integration of these technologies enhances data visibility, transparency in supply chain operations, and real-time analytics, facilitating predictive maintenance and demand forecasting. Continuous improvement in logistics software, automation tools, and smart packaging solutions further enhances operational efficiency and customer satisfaction in event logistics management. Efficient Resource Management : Increasing demand for efficient resource allocation, sustainability in logistics operations, and risk management drives the adoption of advanced event logistics solutions. Enhanced logistics planning tools, predictive analytics, and real-time tracking capabilities optimize resource utilization, minimize delays, and ensure on-time delivery of event essentials. Strategic deployment of eco-friendly logistics practices and collaborative logistics networks strengthens resilience and operational flexibility in the event logistics sector. Strategic Partnerships and Collaboration : Collaborative efforts among event organizers, logistics service providers, and technology innovators accelerate market growth and innovation in event logistics solutions. Partnerships facilitate knowledge exchange, integration of logistics intelligence, and co-creation of tailored logistics strategies. Event Logistics Market: COVID-19 Analysis Pandemic Impact on Event Management : The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique challenges to the event logistics market, with widespread cancellations and shifts to virtual events impacting logistics operations. The need for agile logistics solutions, remote event management tools, and robust contingency planning became paramount to ensure business continuity and stakeholder engagement. Resilience and Digital Transformation : Despite pandemic disruptions, the event logistics market demonstrated resilience through digital transformation initiatives, virtual event logistics platforms, and remote logistics management tools. Organizations embraced virtual logistics planning, contactless delivery solutions, and hybrid event logistics models to adapt to evolving event landscapes and ensure operational continuity. Accelerated Adoption of Digital Logistics : The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital event logistics solutions, as organizations prioritized flexibility, scalability, and safety in logistics operations. Cloud-based logistics platforms, AI-driven logistics management systems, and virtual event logistics hubs enabled efficient resource allocation, real-time logistics monitoring, and seamless integration with virtual event platforms, supporting the recovery and growth of the event logistics sector. Recovery and Future Growth Prospects : Government support, economic recovery measures, and investments in digital infrastructure bolstered the recovery of the event logistics market post-pandemic. Investments in hybrid event logistics capabilities, resilient supply chain networks, and adaptive logistics strategies revitalized event logistics operations across diverse industries, driving market recovery and fostering innovation in logistics management.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 63.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 87.8 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 61.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.8% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Request a Customized Copy of the Event Logistics Market Report @

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b082ddfc-c1a8-4353-acce-02bcbf1d25dc/global-event-logistics-market-2024-2033-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Event Logistics Market 2024–2033 (By Billion) .png" width="668" />

Event Logistics Market: Future Outlook and Opportunities

Advancements in Logistics Technology : The event logistics market evolves with advancements in AI-driven logistics analytics, IoT-enabled tracking systems, and blockchain for supply chain transparency, enabling proactive logistics planning, enhanced operational efficiency, and improved customer experience. Integration of predictive analytics, real-time logistics intelligence, and smart logistics solutions redefine logistics practices, driving the adoption of advanced event logistics solutions globally.

Market Expansion and Industry Reach : The event logistics market expands into emerging markets, sports events, cultural festivals, and corporate gatherings, catering to diverse logistics requirements and regulatory compliance needs. Growing demand for integrated logistics solutions, sustainable event logistics practices, and logistics optimization drives market expansion, fostering strategic collaborations, technology deployment, and service innovation across global event logistics ecosystems.

Sustainable Logistics Initiatives : Continuous investment in sustainable logistics practices, eco-friendly packaging solutions, and carbon-neutral logistics operations enhances environmental stewardship and operational resilience in the event logistics market. Integration of green logistics technologies, energy-efficient transportation systems, and sustainable logistics strategies promotes long-term sustainability and responsible logistics management practices in event logistics operations.

The Event Logistics Market as a Catalyst for Innovation: As organizations embrace digital transformation in event logistics, driven by technological innovations and strategic partnerships, logistics solutions pave the way for efficient resource management, logistics optimization, and seamless event execution. The event logistics sector emerges as a cornerstone of event management excellence, supporting resilient logistics operations, sustainable event logistics practices, and global logistics intelligence integration.

Request a Customized Copy of the Event Logistics Market Report @

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Event Logistics Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages]

Event Logistics Market: Regional Analysis

North America Poised to Dominate Market Share

The adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data technologies across various sectors in North America is seeing a substantial rise. Numerous organizations are actively generating and collecting vast amounts of data from multiple sources to gain insights into operational efficiency, customer behavior, and logistics management.

In such contexts, Event Logistics is increasingly utilized to analyze this real-time data effectively. The region has been at the forefront of adopting event logistics technologies. Several prominent local vendors have developed sophisticated event logistics solutions, showcasing their benefits across various applications.

This early adoption has fostered a favorable market environment, driving further growth and widespread adoption of event logistics technologies in North America. For example, in July 2022, DHL expanded its event logistics portfolio with the introduction of advanced logistics management capabilities.

This addition enhances its logistics management capabilities, including real-time tracking and logistics coordination. Moreover, the United States has consistently led in technological advancements across various industries, creating an environment that promotes the growth and adoption of event logistics technologies.

The Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing areas in event management technology, contributing to over 40% of global growth. Digitalization initiatives in emerging countries like India are propelling digital payments, with banks increasingly adopting advanced logistics technology.

Consequently, the demand for event logistics solutions for seamless integration is on the rise. Government initiatives and substantial multi-million dollar technology investments in the event management sector are further fueling growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2024, Europe dominated the event logistics market, holding the largest share. Rapid urbanization and the resulting increase in disposable income in developing European countries have driven the adoption of mobile applications.

This trend has significantly benefited the European e-commerce sector, particularly with the proliferation of trade events. European companies have introduced user-friendly apps, while regulatory improvements have attracted a growing customer base. Consequently, there is a heightened demand for event logistics services across the European region.

Request a Customized Copy of the Event Logistics Market Report @

Event Logistics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Inventory Management, Delivery Systems, Freight Forwarding, Others), By Application (Entertainment and Media, Sports, Corporate Events and Trade Fair, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e1a82ebd-80cd-4cdb-a748-9f3536a65d96/global-event-logistics-market-2024-2033-by-type-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Event Logistics Market 2024–2033 (By Type) .png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Event Logistics Market :



DHL (Germany)

Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland)

DB Schenker (Germany)

XPO Logistics (US)

CEVA Logistics (Switzerland)

UPS (US)

Agility Logistics (Kuwait)

FedEx (US)

Ryder (US)

DSV (Denmark)

Bolloré Logistics (France)

Expeditors (US)

GEODIS (France)

Nippon Express (Japan)

Sinotrans (China)

Panalpina (Switzerland)

Yusen Logistics (Japan)

Kintetsu World Express (Japan)

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany)

H. Robinson (US) Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Event Logistics Market @

The Event Logistics Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Inventory Management

Delivery Systems

Freight Forwarding Others

By Application



Entertainment and Media

Sports

Corporate Events and Trade Fair Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Event Logistics Market @

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

