Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research, , Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global packaging automation market (포장 자동화 시장) was projected to attain US$ 37.5 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 3.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2032, and by 2032, the market is expected to attain US$ 52.2 billion .

Automated machinery and are integrated into the packaging process through packaging automation. Long-term material waste may be avoided with the aid of this technology, which also allows manufacturers to reallocate critical resources to high-value projects or activities.

The majority of the packaging process may be improved using automated packaging systems; machines are available for everything from conveying and wrapping to selecting and packing.

Pallet wrapping, carton taping, and box erecting can also be mechanized for shipment, and automated and semi-automated packing methods can be distinguished.

Semi-automated packaging combines human assistance with a certain amount of automation. For example, when an operator starts the packaging process, an automatic system will finish it.

Key Findings of Market Report



Growing emphasis on lowering labor costs, eliminating waste, boosting output, and enhancing safety is anticipated to fuel the packaging automation market's expansion in the near future.

It is possible to customize automated packaging methods to solve a range of issues, including packing perishable items and safeguarding the integrity of fragile antiques.

Automating packing processes may be advantageous for a variety of businesses, including e-commerce, consumer goods, food & beverage, and more. These devices provide precision, uniformity, and speed in the filling process while increasing productivity and reducing labor costs.

Market Trends for Packaging Automation



With packaging automation, businesses can develop specialized packaging for individual products, ensuring the best possible protection during transportation and improving appearance and brand recognition. In the e-commerce industry, this customization capability is critical as packaging affects marketing and brand recognition.

With more consumers turning to online shopping and e-commerce platforms, there is a growing demand for efficient and automated packaging solutions. In order to improve customer happiness, expedite shipment, and streamline operations, a number of retailers are investing in packing automation technology. The dynamics of the packaging automation industry are therefore being fueled by this.

Global Market for Packaging Automation: Regional Outlook



The packaging automation market is expected to be dominated by Europe in 2023, based on recent trends. The region's market figures are increasing due to growing worker safety concerns and the introduction of cutting-edge technology like digital manufacturing, packaging robots, and autonomous robots.

The CRYOVAC Brand 308A CE Vertical Form-Fill-Seal technology is a new automated liquid packaging technology that SEE (previously Sealed Air) introduced in November 2023. Packages up to 2 kg can be processed by this technology in one or two steps. The market share of packaging automation in Europe is increasing due to the surge in the use of made-to-measure and on-demand paper bags.

Global Packaging Automation Market: Competitive Landscape

In order to meet growing consumer demand for sustainability in the food and beverage and e-commerce sectors, the leading companies in the global packaging automation market are concentrating on developing state-of-the-art vision systems for packaging automation as well as adaptable packaging automation software for dynamic workflows.

Additionally, suppliers are introducing tailored packaging automation systems for a range of sectors. EndFlex Packaging Machinery introduced a brand-new turnkey system for selecting, arranging, and sealing bottles in cartons in July 2023. The following companies are well-known participants in the global packaging automation market:



ABB Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Automated Packaging Systems Inc.

Swisslog Holding AG Beumer Group

Key developments by the players in this market are:



German food merchant Bartels-Langness chose Swisslog Holding AG to be the primary integrator of a new automated high bay warehouse in 2023. The whole intralogistics and civil engineering work at the current Neumünster site will be covered by the €13.9 million project. In order to provide industrial clients with simpler, more intelligent, and more efficient methods to develop, implement, and oversee robot applications, Rockwell Automation, Inc. teamed up with Comau, a producer of industrial automation and robots, in 2021.

Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights:



Global Packaging Automation Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Die Cut Display Containers

Corrugated Cardboard Boxes

Shrink-wrapped Trays

Plastic Containers

Folding Cartons

Modified Cases Others (Promotional Bins, etc.)

By Material Type



Paper & Paperboard

Plastics Others (Metals, Fiberboard, Glass, etc.)

By Application

Food



Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Pet Food

Baby Food

Confectionery

Meat, Poultry & Seafood Others

Beverages



Alcoholic Beverages Non-alcoholic Beverages



Health & Beauty Products

Household Products

Electronics

Flowers Others (Gifts, Flowers, Fashion Items, etc.)

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

