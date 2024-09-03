Homesafe Alliance Celebrates Historic First 100 Military Moves, Prepares To Expand Transformative Relocation Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeSafe Alliance, the exclusive military household goods move manager under the Global Household Goods Contract (GHC), has successfully completed the first 100 military moves of its modern, digitized relocation program. In a major expansion of the program coming soon, HomeSafe stands ready to perform its inaugural interstate moves and expand its operations to more than a dozen new locations later this month. Once the GHC is fully phased in, HomeSafe will manage all household goods moves for United States service members, Coast Guard personnel, DoD civilians and their families.

"In executing our historic first 100 moves, HomeSafe has refined our processes, enhanced our technology, improved our training protocols and proven our program is a game changer for military families," said Bobby Nicholson, HomeSafe's Chief Executive Officer. "We are elated about the opportunity to deliver exceptional move experiences to more service members in more locations soon."

HomeSafe's first 100 moves were local shipments, defined as being packed, picked up and delivered within the same general area. All were performed in California, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia or Washington. According to U.S. Transportation Command , which awarded the GHC, local shipments will expand to sixteen additional military installations and surrounding areas in September. Plus, the first GHC moves to cross state lines will begin along the following transportation lanes:



Norfolk, Virginia, to and from Seattle, Washington

Norfolk, Virginia, to and from Jacksonville, Florida

Norfolk, Virginia, to and from San Diego, California San Diego, California, to and from Seattle, Washington

In the first 100 moves of HomeSafe's program, service members have reported highly positive experiences via the DoD-administered Customer Satisfaction Survey. As of August 27, 96% of survey respondents reported being satisfied or better with their moves. In quotes provided through survey responses, service members have commended HomeSafe and its moving company partners for proactively communicating, carefully handling household goods and creating an improved experience compared to their past military moves.



"In 26 years of service and almost 20 moves, this was hands down THE best crew I've had the pleasure of moving me," said a U.S. Marine in California.

"Each mover was professional and courteous," said a U.S. Navy member in Washington. "The quality of packing was significantly better than all my previous moves."

"Hands down the best moving company," said a U.S. Marine in California. "[I] would have them move my stuff every time. Professional, super nice, wrapped everything neat and fast." "They were extremely professional and took great care of our personal items," said a U.S. Navy member in California. "We can't believe how much time and detail they spent both packing and labeling items."

With HomeSafe's personalized customer care approach, service members can reach an expert move counselor 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through call, text, email or live chat in the HomeSafe Connect technology platform. On average, HomeSafe answers calls in five seconds, texts in nine seconds, emails in 30 seconds and chats in 11 seconds.

As the prime GHC contractor, HomeSafe manages a subcontractor network of hundreds of commercial moving companies which perform packing, transportation, storage and delivery services. Sixteen moving companies, nearly all small businesses, completed the first 100 GHC moves. HomeSafe's approach maximizes small business participation by incentivizing quality performance to help partners grow their enterprises.

