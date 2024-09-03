عربي


No. 10/2024 - Managers' Transactions


9/3/2024 10:31:55 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 3 September 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 10/2024

Managers' transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 3 September 2024.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name: Frede Clausen
Reason for the notification:
Position/status: Chairman of the board of directors in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment: Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name: Cemat A/S
LEI: 213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares
Identification code: ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares
Price(s): DKK 525,000.00
Volume (s): 500,000
Aggregated information:
  • Aggregated volume
500,000
  • Price
DKK 525,000.00, equivalent to DKK 1.05 per share
Date of the transaction: 2 September 2024
Place of the transaction: Outside trading venue, XOFF

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment

  • Announcement no. 10 - 03.09.2024

