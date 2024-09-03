A Comprehensive Guidebook For Thriving In The Era Of AI + Humans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tim Houlne Releases "The Intelligent Workforce" With Forbes Books

“The Intelligent Workforce” by Tim Houlne is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "The Intelligent Workforce: How Humans + Machines Will Co-Create a Better Future" by Tim Houlne is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business publishing imprint of Forbes. The anticipated new book is available today on .Tim Houlne's "The Intelligent Workforce" explores the transformative relationship between human creativity and machine intelligence, prescribing actions for navigating the technologies reshaping modern workplaces and industries. As AI and automation advance, Houlne explores how new job opportunities arise from this dynamic collaboration. The book provides a crucial guide for understanding and harnessing the potential of this partnership.Houlne emphasizes the importance of adapting to this new landscape, where AI does not replace humans but augments their capabilities, allowing them to focus on emotional intelligence, creative decision-making, and complex problem-solving. His insights provide a roadmap for businesses and individuals to navigate the challenges and opportunities of this new era."The Intelligent Workforce" covers a range of topics essential for thriving in the era of technological revolution, including:-Digitization: Understanding the digital transformation in business and life.-Modern AI Fundamentals: Basics of artificial intelligence and its applications.-Human-Machine Collaboration: The paradigm shift in workplaces due to AI.-Role of Humans: Defining the human contribution in a co-creative workforce.-Industry Transformation: How AI is spurring rapid evolution across various sectors.-Ethical Considerations: Balancing technological advancements with ethical responsibilities.-Future Outlook: Predicting the future of intelligent workforces and success stories.“Whether you are a senior leader looking for strategies needed to develop contextual intelligence to grow your business, a CEO looking to future-proof your organization, an employee navigating the changing job market, or simply a curious mind interested in the intersection of humans and technology, this book is for you,” Houlne said.About Tim HoulneTim Houlne is the CEO of Humach (humans + machines), an award-winning Artificial Intelligence and Customer Experience solutions provider in Dallas, Texas. He is a board member of Imprinted Group, Swivl, Golfinity, and Random Acts of Humach Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.Tim co-authored two editions of the best-selling book The New World of Work: The Cube, The Cloud, and What's Next! He has authored multiple articles and papers covering a wide range of subjects, including AI and Automation, Virtual and Remote Work, Platforms as a Service, Moving to the Cloud, and Contact Center Security. He is a sought-after speaker for industry conferences, business summits, and academia. His passion is helping others embrace innovation, new concepts, and ideas that improve the lives of working professionals while ensuring excellent bottom-line results.As a dedicated philanthropist, his mission is to help elevate the workforce of tomorrow. He started Random Acts of Humach Foundation in 2016, and his alma mater, Missouri Western State University, recently honored his contributions by opening the Houlne Center for Convergent Technology, which includes the Humach AI, IT, and Cyber Sciences Bay.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative speed-to-market fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbes.Media ContactsForbes Books Media Contact: Shandi Thompson, ...

