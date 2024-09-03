The African Road Inaugural Festival Fun Run Sept. 29Th Invites You To Support Positive Change In East Africa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The African Road Inaugural Festival Fun Run Sept. 29th Champoeg State Park Oregon

Enjoy Festival Fun While Supporting Powerful Change-Making Community Initiatives across East Africa. Sunday, September 29, 11am-3pm, Champoeg State Park

- Kelly Bean, co-founder and executive director, African Road

TIGARD, OREGON, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- African Road , a not-for-profit organization building long-term partnerships with local Changemakers ( ) in East Africa to bring positive, social impact and community-led self-sufficiency across the region, invites you to take part in its first-ever African Road Festival 5k Walk/Fun Run Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Heritage Area of Champoeg State Park in St. Paul, OR from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Mission

The 5k Walk/Run and Festival will fund African Road's powerful community projects in East Africa. African Road partners with trusted local leaders and their communities to equip and empower them for lasting, life-changing impact and self-sufficiency.

“Whether you are looking forward to gathering your friends and family for a day at the park, creating a team for the 5K walk/run, or learning how positive partnership can create life-sustaining change, your presence will support the mission of African Road,” said Kelly Bean, co-founder and executive director.“We'll be happy just to see you there!”

African Road Festival Fun Run: A Full Day of Fun

Kicking off with a kid's run, followed by a 5k walk/run, the Festival begins at the finish line. Attendees can also shop the Marketplace for extraordinary, hand-crafted cultural arts, crafts, jewelry and other items, browse and bid on exciting Silent Auction packages, enjoy live music and entertainment, play lawn games, feast on delicious food (taco cart and shave ice!) and enjoy hosted beer, wine and n/a drink options, and perhaps even have a chance to play drums or kick a soccer ball with Changemaker, and social impact hero Steven Turikunkiko, who will be present for the day. Run/Walk participants will get a free - and complimentary Festival admission, t-shirt, and tasty taco lunch. Sign up here .

Attendees can tour the signature African Road Learning Stations to find out how the organization has cultivated impactful long-term partnerships and self-sufficiency programs throughout East Africa.

Do Remote 5K at Your Convenience

Not going to be in town? Enjoy a remote 5K experience where you are at the time that works best for you. Break your 5K into a series of walks or runs, get your neighbors involved and have fun. Remote registration is only $25 and includes a free t-shirt.

Sign ups available here: .

Many Ways to Support Festival Fun and African Road Mission

Entrance to the Festival (includes parking, hosted beer, wine and n/a drink options) is only $5. Fees for 5K registrants start at $25 (kids twelve and under). Adult registration is $45 and $25 for Virtual 5k participants. Build an Individual or Team Fundraiser and invite your friends and family to sponsor your 5K.

People who would like to support African Road through this event, find registration and involvement options here: .

If you'd like to support the African Road mission with a donation, you can quickly and easily give here: ,

African Road Learning Trip: Rwanda and Tanzania 2024

The non-profit is also planning a Learning Trip to Rwanda and Tanzania November 7-22nd, 2024. The excursion will provide a life-changing immersion into East African culture while learning about the power of community-led change.

Details and complete itinerary available here: .

We walk together to seed lasting change and sustainability through community-driven development.

About African Road

African Road is built on a foundation of friendship with Changemaker partners and their local communities in Burundi, Rwanda, and Tanzania, with impact across East Africa.

African Road's unique model of partnership is sensitive to local cultures and guided by the communities themselves. Instead of offering one-size-fits-all solutions, African Road takes time to listen to Changemaker partners and their communities. Together, we invest in change that equips communities to lift themselves up to thrive.

To learn more about African Road, visit:

Pam Abrahamsson

PRA Public Relations

+1 503-298-9749

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.