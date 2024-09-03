Coastal ENT Welcomes Dr. Sara Bressler, Fellowship-Trained Pediatric Otolaryngologist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Sara Bressler

- Dr. Sara BresslerNEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Coastal ENT is excited to announce the arrival of Dr. Sara Bressler , a fellowship-trained otolaryngologist, to our dedicated team of specialists. Dr. Bressler will be joining our practice this September and brings extensive experience and a passion for caring for young patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions.Dr. Bressler specializes in all aspects of pediatric otolaryngology , with particular interests in adenotonsillar disease (issues related to the tonsils and adenoids), chronic ear diseases, head and neck masses, endocrine surgery (surgery related to hormone-producing glands), nasal and sinus pathologies, and airway anomalies. Her comprehensive training, coupled with a compassionate approach to patient care, will further enhance our ability to serve the pediatric population in our community.Dr. Bressler completed her medical degree at University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and pursued her residency in otolaryngology at Louisiana State University Health Science Center. She then completed a fellowship in pediatric otolaryngology at Children's National Medical Center, where she honed her skills in diagnosing and treating complex conditions affecting children.At Coastal ENT, we are committed to providing compassionate and comprehensive care to the community. Dr. Bressler's arrival strengthens our ability to address a wide range of otolaryngological conditions and will help us continue to deliver exceptional service to our patients.Dr. Bressler will begin seeing patients in September. To schedule an appointment or learn more about our pediatric services, please visit our website at or call us at (732) 280-7855.About Coastal ENTCoastal Ear, Nose and Throat is a premier medical practice located in the Jersey Shore region, committed to providing exceptional, state-of-the-art care for patients of all ages. Our dedicated team consists of highly experienced specialists who offer a comprehensive range of services, featuring fellowship-trained experts in various subspecialties, including Head and Neck Oncology, Otology (ear disorders), Pediatrics (children's ENT conditions), Rhinology (nose and sinus issues), and Facial Plastic Surgery. We strive to ensure that every patient receives the highest standard of care tailored to their specific needs.

