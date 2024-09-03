Netizens Urge Vivek Agnihotri To Secure Censor Clearance For Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'; Read Ahead

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' has encountered an unexpected delay in release due to censor certificate clearance concerns from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Kangana is also the film's director and producer, and she plays Indira Gandhi in the starring role. However, the abrupt postponement has prompted an uproar on social media, with netizens misdirecting their rage toward filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who was once an approved person at CBFC.

According to sources, Agnihotri was a board member of the CBFC for many years. However, it is vital to clarify that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is no longer associated with the CBFC after leaving the board four years ago. He has not held any positions of power within the business for a long time. Despite this, several social media users wrongly concluded that Agnihotri played a role in the 'Emergency' certification process, resulting in unnecessary and improper assaults on him.

It is also worth noting that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has consistently supported Kangana Ranaut's Emergency. He was among the first to laud the film in a tweet, far before the release date was announced. His passion for the project began over a year ago when he openly praised the film's concept and Ranaut's vision as both director and main actress in Indira Gandhi.









Given these facts, fans and netizens should direct their concerns responsibly and understand that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri does not influence the CBFC's decisions surrounding 'Emergency'.